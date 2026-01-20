NOSEEUMS Trailer Exclusive: Southern Gothic Horror Coming to Digital and On Demand Next Month

Fresh from her toxic relationship, a curious college student, Ember reluctantly agrees to a weekend trip with her roommate and wealthy white “friends” to a secluded lake house in the Florida backwoods. Once she arrives at this unsettling land, it becomes familiar as she unearths troubled spirits that owned it and seeks to reclaim it.

We have your first look at the trailer for Raven DeShay Carter's southern gothic horror flick, NoSeemUms. The southern gothic horror has its world premiere at FrightFest last year and will hold its Los Angeles Premiere at Pan African Film Festival next month. After that, it will be available on Digital and On-Demand platforms on February 27th, 2026.

You will find the trailer down below, along with a small selection of stills from the production. They all follow three excerpts from statements made by NoSeeUms director, Raven DeShay Carter, and the co-writers, Jason Michael Anthony and Hendreck Joseph.

From director Raven DeShay Carter

One of my goals was to bring light to the issue of Black people being robbed of their land in the South following the Civil War. I wanted to turn a real and very present social issue into a clever horror film that people could latch onto. Our protagonist, Ember, is only deeply known by her mother. She clings to people quickly out of desperation and cannot be honest with herself regarding her motives and insecurities. She’s smart, yet walks straight into a trap in an attempt to dismiss her true feelings of rage and confusion.

From co-writer Jason Michael Anthony

I’ve always wanted to tell a compelling ghost story centered around Blackness. In a way, it’s restorative justice, and it’s imperative to embrace the land that Black bodies have cultivated while exposing the underbelly of rage that many Black Americans feel but aren’t about to express because of respectability politics. This story is for them. This story is for us.

And co-writer Hendreck Joseph