NIGHT OF THE REAPER: Canadian Slasher Now on Shudder in Canada, Thanks to Raven Banner
Back in August, we shared the poster and trailer debut for Brandon Christensen's slasher throwback, Night of the Reaper. Unbeknownst to us, when we announced that Shudder would stream the Canadian slasher flick on the platform in September, it did not include it in Canada. The hell?
We promptly forgot about the flick until today, when our friends at Raven Banner shared with us the news that they've managed to get it on Shudder, starting today, here in Canada. Additionally, Raven Banner is announcing that a Blu-ray release will follow later this year. We await further details about that and will share them with you as soon as we get them.
For now, Night of the Reaper is available on Shudder here in Canada (we double-checked, it's true). Check out the trailer below Raven Banner's announcement.
Raven Banner slashes it way into 2026 with Canadian Horror, Night of the ReaperRaven Banner Releasing has announced its first title of 2026, Night of the Reaper, the latest feature from Canadian filmmaker Brandon Christensen. Best known for Still/Born, Z, Superhost and The Puppetman, Christensen has teamed up once more with the genre specialist, having previously released Z in Canada.The film stars Jessica Clement (Gen V, Dream Scenario) in the leading role, as well as the actress Summer H. Howell, set to play Carrie in the upcoming Mike Flanagan reboot. Ryan Robbins (The Thicket, Apollo 18), and Keegan Connor Tracy (Z, Final Destination 2) also star.In the heart of a quiet, 1980s suburb, college student Deena returns home and reluctantly takes on a last-minute babysitting job. That same night, the local sheriff receives a cryptic package that pulls him into a sinister scavenger hunt that sets off a game of cat and mouse with a dangerous killer. As the clues unravel, Deena finds herself ensnared in a nightmarish mystery that she may not survive.Christensen co-wrote the film with his brother, Ryan Christensen, developing the idea during production on Superhost. Both describe Night of the Reaper as a “love letter” to 1980s horror, while consciously avoiding a straightforward rehash of the babysitter-in-peril format popularised in that decade.Produced by David Hiatt, Michael Peterson and Executive Produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin A. Martell, Night of the Reaper blends nostalgia with a more experimental edge. Beyond its Halloween backdrop, Christensen highlights how the killer’s mask was conceived not only as a striking design but as recurring iconography embedded within the small town itself, serving as both a warning and a reminder of unfinished terror.The film will be released in Canada on Shudder's streaming platform, January 23rd with a bluray to be announced at a later date.
