NIGHT OF THE REAPER: Canadian Slasher Now on Shudder in Canada, Thanks to Raven Banner

Night of the Reaper. Unbeknownst to us, when we announced that Shudder would stream the Canadian slasher flick on the platform in September, it did not include it in Canada. The hell? Back in August, we shared the poster and trailer debut for Brandon Christensen's slasher throwback,. Unbeknownst to us, when we announced that Shudder would stream the Canadian slasher flick on the platform in September, it did not include it in Canada. The hell?

We promptly forgot about the flick until today, when our friends at Raven Banner shared with us the news that they've managed to get it on Shudder, starting today, here in Canada. Additionally, Raven Banner is announcing that a Blu-ray release will follow later this year. We await further details about that and will share them with you as soon as we get them.

For now, Night of the Reaper is available on Shudder here in Canada (we double-checked, it's true). Check out the trailer below Raven Banner's announcement.