NIGHT OF THE REAPER: Trailer & Poster Debut For 80s Throwback Slasher

Brandon Christensen's throwback slasher, Night of the Reaper, starts streaming on Shudder on September 19th. Today, we have the poster and trailer debut for the flick, along with a large gallery of images from the production.

In the heart of a quiet, 1980s suburb, college student Deena returns home and reluctantly takes on a last-minute babysitting job. That same night, the local sheriff receives a cryptic package that pulls him into a sinister scavenger hunt that sets off a game of cat and mouse with a dangerous killer. As the clues unravel, Deena finds herself ensnared in a nightmarish mystery that she may not survive.

We appreciate the attention to detail when recreating the 80s era. Even the key art appears to give a nod to the Fright Night poster. We could be cynical about it since a lot of filmmakers like to plunder the decade for settings and context - "I swear. If I hear another filmmaker pitch a project at a co-pro market by starting, 'I'm a big fan of the VHS era', I'm going to scream"—that kind of stuff.

But, in the battle of genre and era attrition, the plunderers have won. So, you can get it right, right down to the leg warmers, parachute pants, top loaders and Cabbage Patch Dolls, just give us a good story. Someone within the Screen Anarchy family will be taking a look at Christensen's movie soon enough, preferrably a GenXer fueled by caffeine and sarcasm.