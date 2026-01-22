GRIZZLY NIGHT: Do Not Get Carried Away by This Exclusive Clip

The animal attack movie, Grizzly Night, will be available on Digital and On Demand on January 30th. We have an exclusive clip from the flick to share with you today. We have also included the official trailer and a small batch of stills for further viewing pleasure, below.

Based on true events, this terrifying survival thriller follows a rookie park ranger thrust into the fight of her life when Glacier National Park becomes the scene of deadly grizzly attacks. As panic spreads and communication breaks down, she must lead a group of frightened strangers through the darkness, confronting both the untamed wilderness and her own fears. What begins as a quiet summer evening turns into a night of chaos that changes the nation’s understanding of wildlife forever.

Director Burke Doeren appears to be making their feature film debut, with a screenplay written by writing partners Katrina Mathewson and Tanner Bean, along with a mystery collaborator named Bo Bean. Upon a quick and frivoulos search we did not find much information about Bo. Mathewson and Tanner, however, have written for Hawkeye, a couple of the Dexter series, and Jury Duty.

Grizzly Night stars Charles Esten, Oded Fehr, Lauren Call, Joel Johnstone, Josh Zuckerman, Matt Lintz, Ali Skovbye, Sophia Gray, with Brec Bassinger and Jack Griffo.