BLACKOUT Exclusive Clip: Post-Apocalyptic Thriller Available Now on Apple TV And Amazon Prime

It was only the other week that we introduced you to a psychological thriller called The Passenger, which stars LeeAnne Bauer and was directed by David M. Parks. Well, here we are again with another project by the pair. We have an exclusive clip to share with you from their apocalyptic thriller called Blackout.

What begins as a peaceful venture into civilian life for a pair of military vets, quickly devolves into chaos when a nuclear crisis brings danger to their doorstep, igniting an unexpected alliance with a potential enemy, as they struggle to protect their team and overcome the shadows of their past in a lawless new world.

Bauer and Parks produced under his banner, Rad Cine Films. They also wrote and co-directed the flick, while Bauer took the lead in the movie, and Parks was also the DoP. It was a real make-your-own-way venture.

The clip is below, along with the trailer and a small batch of stills.