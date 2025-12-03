Tokyo International Film Festival Coverage International News Dramas Indie Interviews Teaser Trailers
ANCESTRAL BEASTS: Mongrel Media Boards Indigenous, Psychological Horror
Production has begun on an indigenous, psychological horror here in Canada called Ancestral Beasts. This will be the sophomore feature film from Red River Métis filmmaker and writer, Tim Riedel. Production has begun on home ice in Manitoba before coming over to Toronto, Ontario, to wrap up filming.
Ancestral Beasts follows Elyse, a Red River Métis woman struggling to rebuild her mental health after escaping a toxic, co-dependent relationship with her sister. Following a humiliating breakdown at work, she retreats to her ancestral home in search of peace. Her journey toward healing is derailed when a sinister presence begins to manifest, forcing her to confront intergenerational trauma and fight for her spirit, as well as the lives of those she loves. Feeding off her emotional turmoil, the creature’s threat grows and Elyse’s recovery is challenged from all sides.
The indigenous cast will be led by Morgan Holmstrom (The Order), Darla Contois (Little Bird) and Asivak Koostachin (Duster). They are joined by Gail Maurice (Aberdeen), Shannon Baker (Bones of Crows), Josh Strait (The Ice Road) and Jess Salgueiro (Frasier).
Mongrel Media has come aboard to handle Canadian distribution and Dubai-based sales agency Cercamon’s genre label Vorteks will be handling sales outside of Canada. Ancestral Beasts debuted as a proof of concept at this year’s Frontières program during the Marché du Film at Cannes. Images in this article are from that proof of concept.
