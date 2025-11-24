Shudder in December: REFLECTION IN A DEAD DIAMOND, INFLUENCERS, QUEENS OF THE DEAD, Holiday Specials and More!

As quickly as the spooky season ended, the horror-day season arrives, with the quick buffer of November almost out of the way and American holidays kicking off this Thursday with their Turkey Day. Holiday mode is about to kick into full swing and our freinds at Shudder announced their lineup of originals and rep programming over the weekend.

Stylish thriller Reflection in a Dead Diamond is joined by horror thriller Influencers, horror comedy Queens of the Dead and slasher flick The Jester 2. Kier-La Janisse's incredible short-form gothic horror The Occupant of the Room is a must-see next month.

Rep programming is a bit skint next month. We guess Shudder presumes that everyone has family and somewhere to be at the end of the month. Sniff sniff.

December 2025 “Season of Screams”

Holiday Programming Highlights and More

Here's what's coming to Shudder next month!

FILMS

REFLECTION IN A DEAD DIAMOND

Shudder Original Film

Directed by Bruno Forzani and Hélène Cattet

Streaming On Shudder December 5

Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UKI

Synopsis

When the mysterious woman in the room next door disappears, a debonair 70-year-old ex-spy living in a luxury hotel on the Côte d’Azur is confronted by the demons and darlings of a lurid past in which moviemaking, memories and madness collide.

INFLUENCERS

Shudder Original Film

Directed by Kurtis David Harder

Streaming On Shudder December 12

Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UKI

Synopsis

In the sun-drenched countryside of southern France, CW (Cassandra Naud) lives a quiet idyllic life with her girlfriend Diane (Lisa Delamar), hiding a dark obsession with murder and stolen identities. During an anniversary getaway, they cross paths with Charlotte (Georgina Campbell), a bold, alluring influencer whose curiosity quickly turns intrusive. When CW acts on a violent impulse, the consequences spiral out of control, and as Diane begins to suspect the truth, CW’s carefully constructed life threatens to collapse around her.

QUEENS OF THE DEAD

Shudder Exclusive Film

Directed by Tina Romero

Streaming On Shudder December 19

Available in US, CA

Synopsis

A zombie apocalypse breaks out in Brooklyn on the night of a giant warehouse party, where an eclectic group of drag queens, club kids, and frenemies must put aside their drama and use their unique skills to fight against the brain-thirsty, scrolling undead. Award-winning feature debut from director Tina Romero stars Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding), Jaquel Spivey(Mean Girls), Tomas Matos (Fire Island), Nina West (Rupaul’s Drag Race), Quincy Dunn-Baker (No Hard Feelings), Jack Haven (I Saw the TV Glow), Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story), Dominique Jackson (Pose), stand-up comic Margaret Cho, Riki Lindhome (Knives Out), Eve Lindley (Dispatches From Elsewhere), Becca Blackwell (Survival of the Thickest) and Shaunette Renée Wilson (Black Panther). Winner of the Audience Award for Best Narrative Film at Tribeca Festival.

THE JESTER 2

Shudder Exclusive Film

Directed by Colin Krawchuk

Streaming On Shudder December 26

Available in US, UKI

Synopsis

On Halloween night, teen magician Max finds herself locked in a brutal showdown with the Jester, a nightmarish and supernatural trickster with real dark magic and a killer act. As illusions turn lethal and every escape is a trap, Max must pull off the ultimate trick: staying alive. On this deadly night, the only escape is to beat the devil at its own game.

THE HAUNTED SEASON: THE OCCUPANT OF THE ROOM

Shudder Exclusive Film

Directed by Kier-La Janisse

Streaming On Shudder December 1

Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UKI

Synopsis

From renowned author and filmmaker Kier-La Janisse (Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror), The Haunted Season is a series of chilling horror tales following the classic tradition of telling ghost stories for Christmas. The festive new film in the horror anthology series, The Occupant of the Room is based on the classic chiller of the same name by Algernon Blackwood about a schoolteacher whose late-night arrival at a hotel in the Alps without a reservation leaves him with no option but to accept the room of a missing hotel guest – leading to a sleepless night full of strange and uncanny occurrences.

SILENT NIGHT, DEADLY NIGHT (1984)

Directed by Charlies E. Sellier Jr.

Streaming On Shudder December 1

Available in US

Synopsis

Little Billy witnesses his parents getting killed by Santa after being warned by his senile grandpa that Santa punishes those who are naughty. Now Billy is 18 and out of the orphanage, and he has just become Santa himself.

TV SERIES & SPECIALS

The Boulet Brothers’ Holiday of Horrors

Shudder Original Special

New Holiday Special Premieres Tuesday, December 16

Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UKI

Synopsis

From The Boulet Brothers (The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula) and David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad, Late Night with the Devil) comes The Boulet Brothers’ Holiday of Horrors, a chilling holiday-themed horror special produced by Boulet Brothers’ Productions and Good Fiend Productions. The film features four original shorts, each written and directed by a different genre powerhouse: The Boulet Brothers, Dastmalchian, Akeela Cooper (Malignant, M3GAN), and Kate Siegel (The Haunting of Hill House). Starring Bonnie Aarons (The Nun), Steve Agee (Peacemaker), and Tracie Thoms (Death Proof), the anthology blends atmospheric horror, practical gore, and haunting holiday imagery into a new seasonal classic.

The Last Drive-In: Joe Bob’s Cold Cruel Christmas

Shudder Original Special

New Holiday Special Premieres LIVE Friday, December 12 on Shudder TV Beginning at 9pm ET; Debuts on-demand Sunday, December 14; Available in US and CA

Synopsis

Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl are once again possessed by the Christmas spirit, hosting a double-feature of snowy slashers for Joe Bob's Cold Cruel Christmas- an unholy night full of frozen fear, cold-blooded kills, and the return of their annual charity drive.

The Creep Tapes

Shudder Original Series

New Episodes Premieres Every Friday Until the Season Finale on December 19

Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UKI

Synopsis

From writers and executive producers Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice, The Creep Tapes season two will continue to expose a collection of video tapes from the secret vault of the world's deadliest and most socially uncomfortable serial killer (Duplass). Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer’s questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behavior and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake. Guest stars this season include David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil, Dexter: Resurrection) Katie Aselton (The Morning Show, The League), and Robert Longstreet (Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House).

The Creep Tapes– Christmas Episode Premieres Friday, December 12 on Shudder and AMC+

Nick is confronted by his therapist's odd behavior during an emergency therapy session on Christmas Eve.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans

Shudder Original Series

New Episodes Premiere Tuesdays Until Season Finale on December 9

Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UKI

Synopsis

In The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans season two, fourteen of the fiercest drag artists from past seasons (most of them top three finalists and fan favorites) will return to battle in design, performance, and makeup-based challenges inspired by horror, science fiction, fantasy, and the supernatural. The competitors will have to survive the show’s pillars of Filth, Horror and Glamour in order to win the crown and a $100,000 grand prize, a headlining spot on a forthcoming world tour, and the title of “Queen of the Underworld”. Hosted by Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet, this season will feature a variety of guest judges & horror/genre royalty including David Dastmalchian, Jennifer Tilly, Todd McFarlane, Kate Siegel, Don Mancini, Bonnie Aarons, Akela Cooper, Twin Temple, Peaches Christ, Steve Orlando, Ryan Turek, James A Janisse & Chelsea Rebecca and season one winner, Victoria Elizabeth Black.

SHUDDER TV HIGHLIGHTS

Watch Parties Every Friday at 9pm ET – featuring new premieres and curated double features including:

December 5: “Sun-Drenched Dread” Watch Party – Reflections in a Dead Diamond and Let the Corpses Tan

December 12: “The Last Drive-In: Joe Bob’s Cold Cruel Christmas” Watch Party Special – Titles TBA

December 19: “Of the Dead” Watch Party – Queens of the Dead and One Cut of the Dead

December 26: “Boxing Day” Watch Party – The Advent Calendar and The Sacrifice Game

SHUDDER RESURRECTED

**Repertory Titles New to Shudder**

December 1

Santa’s Slay

Santa Claus is actually a demon who lost a bet with an angel, so he becomes the giver of toys and happiness. But when the bet is off, he returns to his evil ways.

A Christmas Tale (2005)

After finding an injured thief, a group of children spending Christmas in a summer resort village decides to torture her into revealing the location of her stolen money. From V/H/S/HALLOWEEN and [REC] director, Paco Plaza.

You Are Not Me

Aitana returns home for Christmas, the first time after three years, to find that her parents have replaced her with an unknown woman who is being treated like their daughter. She soon discovers the disturbing and bloody truth.

Creep Box

After his wife’s death, a scientist tries to use ground-breaking technology to determine if there is life after death but once he is through the looking glass, there is no turning back.

Spooktacular!

The story of Spooky World, and its founder, a PR-savvy mis of P.T. Barnum and Stephen King who parlayed his experience working in his father’s joke shop into creating the very first horror scream park of its kind, in 1991.

December 1

Wolf (TV Series)

In an isolated house in the country, a family find themselves the victims of a terrifying psychopath’s cruel games.

*6 Episodes – Each Episodes Premieres Tuesdays