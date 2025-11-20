KILL BILL: THE WHOLE BLOODY AFFAIR: Tickets on Sale Today & Exclusive Still From New Animated Sequence

Tickets went on sale today for the opening weekend of the theatrical release of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, the single, unrated cut of Quentin Tarantino's revenge opus.

Presented in 70mm in limited release, with a single run time of 275 minutes (including a 15-minute intermission), this announcement comes with a couple of fun bits. First, a new still from the new animated sequence was released today. It appears that it is a fight that takes place in an elevator, because tight-quarters action scenes are amazing. It also looks like the fellow in the foreground has lost their hand. Wheeeee!

The other news caters to gamers, specifically Fortnite players. Buy your tickets and you can unlock the Kill Bill Gogo Yubari Outfit, immortalized by Japanese actress Chiaki Kuriyama.

Theater listings, in Canada and the U.S., are below, for both 70mm and 35mm screenings. Does no one else in Canada do 70mm apart from here in Toronto? Shame that. Also, no one else will do a 35mm screening other than Hamilton? What the hell, rest of Canada?