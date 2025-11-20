KILL BILL: THE WHOLE BLOODY AFFAIR: Tickets on Sale Today & Exclusive Still From New Animated Sequence
Tickets went on sale today for the opening weekend of the theatrical release of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, the single, unrated cut of Quentin Tarantino's revenge opus.
Presented in 70mm in limited release, with a single run time of 275 minutes (including a 15-minute intermission), this announcement comes with a couple of fun bits. First, a new still from the new animated sequence was released today. It appears that it is a fight that takes place in an elevator, because tight-quarters action scenes are amazing. It also looks like the fellow in the foreground has lost their hand. Wheeeee!
The other news caters to gamers, specifically Fortnite players. Buy your tickets and you can unlock the Kill Bill Gogo Yubari Outfit, immortalized by Japanese actress Chiaki Kuriyama.
Theater listings, in Canada and the U.S., are below, for both 70mm and 35mm screenings. Does no one else in Canada do 70mm apart from here in Toronto? Shame that. Also, no one else will do a 35mm screening other than Hamilton? What the hell, rest of Canada?
Quentin Tarantino’s KILL BILL: THE WHOLE BLOODY AFFAIR unites Volume 1 and Volume 2 into a single, unrated epic—presented exactly as he intended, complete with a new, never-before-seen anime sequence. Uma Thurman stars as The Bride, left for dead after her former boss and lover Bill ambushes her wedding rehearsal, shooting her in the head and stealing her unborn child. To exact her vengeance, she must first hunt down the four remaining members of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad before confronting Bill himself. With its operatic scope, relentless action, and iconic style, THE WHOLE BLOODY AFFAIR stands as one of cinema’s definitive revenge sagas—rarely shown in its complete form, and now presented with a classic intermission.KILL BILL: THE WHOLE BLOODY AFFAIR stars Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah, Gordon Liu, Michael Parks, and David Carradine as “Bill.” The film is produced by Lawrence Bender, written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, based on the character of “The Bride” created by Q&U.Showing in 70MM in the following nine North American markets:Los Angeles - Vista TheaterNew York - AMC Lincoln SquareSan Francisco - Alamo New MissionDallas (Plano) - Cinemark West Plano & XDDenver (Lakewood) - Regal Colorado MillsBoston (Brookline) - Coolidge Corner TheaterPortland - Hollywood TheaterWashington DC (Silver Spring, MD) - AFI Silver TheaterToronto - Cineplex Cinemas Varsity and VIPShowing in 35MM in the following four North American/UK markets:Los Angeles - New BeverlyPhiladelphia - Philadelphia Film CenterHamilton, ON - Playhouse CinemaLondon - Picturehouse Central Shaftesbury Avenue and Odeon Leicester Square
