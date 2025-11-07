KILL BILL: THE WHOLE BLOODY AFFAIR: Official Trailer & Poster For Quentin Tarantino's Epic Action Film
Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill films were a bit of a thing. In our household, anyway. I think I went to see Volume 1 every day, the weekend it opened in theaters. I had bought Japanese lobby cards, framed them, and hung them in my flat at the time. I went pretty hard into those films back then.
It has been a while since I've revisited the pair of films. Well, that decision has been made for you and me, as both films have been cut together, with an additional anime sequence and proper intermission included for the event screening, Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair.
Lionsgate is presenting the release of this epic event on December 15th. The official trailer and a new poster have arrived. Check them both out, below.
Quentin Tarantino’s KILL BILL: THE WHOLE BLOODY AFFAIR unites Volume 1 and Volume 2 into a single, unrated epic—presented exactly as he intended, complete with a new, never-before-seen anime sequence. Uma Thurman stars as The Bride, left for dead after her former boss and lover Bill ambushes her wedding rehearsal, shooting her in the head and stealing her unborn child. To exact her vengeance, she must first hunt down the four remaining members of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad before confronting Bill himself. With its operatic scope, relentless action, and iconic style, THE WHOLE BLOODY AFFAIR stands as one of cinema’s definitive revenge sagas—rarely shown in its complete form, and now presented with a classic intermission.KILL BILL: THE WHOLE BLOODY AFFAIR stars Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah, Gordon Liu, Michael Parks, and David Carradine as “Bill.” The film is produced by Lawrence Bender, written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, based on the character of “The Bride” created by Q&U.
