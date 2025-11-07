KILL BILL: THE WHOLE BLOODY AFFAIR: Official Trailer & Poster For Quentin Tarantino's Epic Action Film

Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill films were a bit of a thing. In our household, anyway. I think I went to see Volume 1 every day, the weekend it opened in theaters. I had bought Japanese lobby cards, framed them, and hung them in my flat at the time. I went pretty hard into those films back then.

It has been a while since I've revisited the pair of films. Well, that decision has been made for you and me, as both films have been cut together, with an additional anime sequence and proper intermission included for the event screening, Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair.

Lionsgate is presenting the release of this epic event on December 15th. The official trailer and a new poster have arrived. Check them both out, below.