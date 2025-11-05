BANQUET: Corey Mylchreest, Alfie Williams, Finbar Lynch and Olwen Fouéré Join New Film From THE PLATFORM's Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia

XYZ Films has announced that production is now underway on Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia's new supernatural horror flick, Banquet. The Spanish filmmaker rose to prominance in the genre circuit with their short and feature film by the same name, The Platform.

Today, XYZ Films also shared that Corey Mylchreest, Alfie Williams, Finbar Lynch and Olwen Fouéré have joined previously announced Meghann Fahy. They will present this new film at AFM.

Corey Mylchreest, Alfie Williams, Finbar Lynch and Olwen Fouéré have joined previously announced Meghann Fahy in the cast of the supernatural thriller film BANQUET from THE PLATFORM franchise filmmaker Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia. The film is based on an original screenplay from writer Sam Steiner (FINGERNAILS). Lewis Taylor for Magna Studios, Maxime Cottray and Guy Danella from XYZ Films and Leonara Darby and James Harris of Teashop Productions (OBSESSION) are producing alongside Grant S. Johnson for Project Infinity (100 NIGHTS OF HERO, MAY DECEMBER, THE ASSESSMENT). Project Infinity is co-financing alongside XYZ Films, who will continue global sales at AFM. CAA Media Finance and WME Independent are co-repping the U.S. rights with XYZ. The film is currently shooting in the UK.

David Yates (HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS: PARTS 1 & 2) will executive produce under his banner Wychwood Media alongside Florian Zeller (THE FATHER) and Federica Sainte-Rose for Blue Morning Pictures.

Mylchreest earned widespread recognition for his breakout performance as Young King George III in QUEEN CHARLOTTE: A BRIDGERTON STORY for Netflix and went on to star as Jamie Davenport in the Netflix feature MY OXFORD YEAR. He has also recently appeared in the Netflix miniseries HOSTAGE. In 2023 he made his West End stage debut as Edmund in Kenneth Branagh’s production of KING LEAR.

Alfie Williams is a rising English young actor whose breakout lead role came as “Spike” in 28 YEARS LATER, directed by Danny Boyle. Previously, he appeared in the TV series “His Dark Materials.” He will next be seen in 28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE.

Irish actor Finbar Lynch has built a distinguished career spanning stage, film and television and has most recently appeared as Professor Greenwood in HEDDA. He is known for roles in films such as CHILD 44 and SUFFRAGETTE and television series like “Treadstone.” He earned Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations in 1999 for his Broadway role in Not About Nightingales.

Olwen Fouéré is a celebrated Irish actor, writer and theatre artist whose dynamic career spans stage, film, visual arts and music. Her most recent screen credits include THE WATCHERS and XYZ Films’ MANDY, along with roles in THE NORTHMAN and THE SURVIVALIST.

Recent titles from XYZ Films include HAVOC, directed by Gareth Evans and starring Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker; SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL , the visual album from Miley Cyrus which world premiered at Tribeca; OVER YOUR DEAD BODY, starring Jason Segel, Samara Weaving, Juliette Lewis and Timothy Olyphant; THE EDGE OF NORMAL, starring Chloë Grace-Moretz and Rupert Friend, directed by Carlota Pereda; the SXSW standout thriller HALLOW ROAD, directed by Babak Anvari and starring Rosamund Pike and Matthew Rhys; IN COLD LIGHT, starring Maika Monroe and Troy Kotsur; and THE RITUAL, a true-story exorcism thriller starring Al Pacino and Dan Stevens.

Recent titles from Project Infinity include 100 NIGHTS OF HERO, starring Emma Corrin, Nicholas Galitzine, Maika Monroe, Charli XCX, Richard E. Grant, and Felicity Jones; THE ASSESSMENT, starring Elizabeth Olsen, Alicia Vikander, and Himesh Patel; and MAY DECEMBER, directed by Todd Haynes, and starring Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, and Charles Melton.

