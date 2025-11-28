ARROW Player in December: Santa, Satin and Style! ... ... Correction, That's Satan and Style!

With less than a month unitl Christmas we are here with a reminder that the gift that keeps on giving all year round, the ARROW Player, will be back next month with a bevy of holiday and horror-day treats.

As expected, this month's offerings to the gods of Christmas are equally joyous, devilish and alluring. Whether you cheer for #TeamSanta or #TeamSatan there is something for you next month. Santa's boots find Satan's keister in the children's classic, Santa Claus, while the folks at Everything is Terrrible! have mixed together snippets from over 2,000 lost tapes to tell the tale of The Great Satan.

No month is complete without a selection from the Shaw Brothers library of films: Bat Without Wings, Bloody Parrot, The Fake Ghost-Catchers and Seeding of a Ghost. Subscribers will also get two Black Magic films and three Hex supernatural horror flicks. And if you have chosen a holiday season of seclusion or isolation perhaps the digital companionship of the ARROW After Dark program will keep you company.

Last but certainly not least everyone's freind and ours, Kier-La Janisse, is this month's Selects currator. The selection of films from the author, filmmaker, academic, and more, will be available starting Monday, December 1st.

The ARROW December 2025 lineup features a new 4K restoration of The House with Laughing Windows. While typically famed for its lurid Technicolor hues and grand guignol murders, the Italian giallo thriller had a less bombastic side as well. Erring less towards exploitation than to art, these lesser-seen gems offer some of the greatest rewards for adventurous viewers. Among them, 1976’s The House with Laughing Windows, directed and co-written by Pupi Avati (Zeder), rises up as the cream of the crop. Often counted among the greatest gialli ever made, The House with Laughing Windows offers a uniquely eerie twist on the genre, culminating in an unforgettable ending that will remain with you long after the credits have rolled.

ARROW has recently announced the launch of their popular streaming service on LG Smart TVs, expanding the reach of the best in new genre and classic cult films to even more living rooms.

In addition to LG Smart TVs, ARROW can also be found on Apple and Android devices, Fire TV, XBox One, additional devices, and web browsers at https://www.arrow-player.com.

ARROW starts its holiday seasons on December 1 with Kier-La Janisse Selects (US/CA/UK/IRE).

Kier-La Janisse is a film writer, producer, acquisitions executive for Severin Films, founder of the Miskatonic institute of Horror Studies and Adjunct Associate Professor in the School of Communication and Creative Arts at Deakin University. She is the author and editor of numerous film books, wrote, directed and produced the award-winning documentary Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror (2021), and is the creator/showrunner of The Haunted Season on Shudder for which she made her first narrative feature, The Occupant of the Room (2025).

Titles include: The Ballad of Narayama, Cold Light of Day, Toys are Not for Children and Massacre at Central High.

December 1 also includes a quartet of Santa, Satan and Style!

Wild Style (US/CA/UK/IE):

In this unique hybrid of fiction and documentary, the story of lone graffiti artist Lee "Zoro" Quiñones trying to achieve success on his own terms is brought to vivid life with support by Fred "Fab 5 Freddy" Brathwaite, Sandra "Lady Pink" Fabara and Patti Astor, and with historic music performances by such luminaries as Grandmaster Flash, Busy Bee, The Fantastic Five, The Cold Crush Brothers and The Rock Steady Crew. Endlessly sampled, imitated and debated, Wild Style is the truest portrait of the hip-hop scene during its early years, and remains one of the most important music films ever made.

Santa Claus (US/CA):

A wild and wonderful, and strangely charming, children's classic! This holiday season Lucifer himself is out to ruin Christmas and has sent his chief minion to Earth to turn all the children of the world against Santa.

Infinite Santa 8000 (US/CA):

It is the year 8000. Not much remains, except for mutants, scum, and robo-people. Humanity has been wiped out and everyone must kill to survive... even Santa! When his beloved Martha is kidnapped, Santa and his robotic reindeer head out into the post-apocalyptic wasteland to rescue her. Santa fights through hordes of mutant creatures to save Martha and carry on the Christmas spirit.

Everything Is Terrible! - The Great Satan (US/CA):

The found footage collective, Everything is Terrible! Has taken over 2,000 forgotten VHS tapes and re-contextualized them in order to tell the tale of The Dark Lord himself, Lucifer.

On December 2, North American subscribers can enter The House with Laughing Windows (4K) (US/CA).

Art restorer Stefano (Lino Capolicchio, The Bloodstained Shadow) arrives at an isolated Italian village to repair a fresco depicting the agonizing martyrdom of Saint Sebastian. The original painter was a death artist – a madman so obsessed with mortality that, according to whispered rumors, he tortured his models in their final moments of life. When people begin to turn up dead, Stefano is forced to consider the possibility that the artist has returned to continue his brutal career – and that he is the primary target.

On December 5, ARROW invites subscribers to stuff their stockings with Satan.

December with the Devil (US/CA/UK/IE):

The fire is crackling, the lights are twinkling, the tension between siblings and parents is palatable. Your Uncle’s spilled his beer down the couch, your Grandma is swearing, and the Monopoly’s been tossed across the living room. When the forced family fun time becomes too much, and the Christmas commercialism starts looming, we’ve got you covered. Take a break from the prying questions to celebrate with the psychopaths, perverts, and the type of people Krampus would drag back to the underworld with him. The ARROW team has brought you a Santa = Satan collection that slays!

Titles include: The Leech, The Sect, and 13 Slays till Xmas.

December 5 continues, but instead of eggnog, ARROW is brewing up potions and curses with a selection of witchy tales from the 70s and 80s.

Black Magic (US/CA/UK/IE):

Martial arts hero Ti Lung gets to flex his dramatic muscle in this horror movie about evil magic spells. In a departure from his normal roles, Ti plays Hsu Lo who runs up against an evil black magic practitioner San Kan-mi (Ku Feng). San Kan-mi wants to seduce Hsu’s fiancee Wang Chu-ying (Lily Li) and places a death spell on Hsu and a love spell on Wang, hoping to kill two birds with one stone. Matters are further complicated when sexy widow Lo Yin (Tanny Tien Ni) casts her lascivious eyes on the tall and handsome Hsu. Fortunately for the spellbound lovers, Wang’s friends manage to find another veteran witch doctor to take on the evil San Kan-mi. Supernatural battles of epic proportions ensue as this bone-chilling tale of good versus evil races to a heart-stopping ending.

Black Magic Part 2 (US/CA/UK/IE):

Young doctor Lin Wei-tu found that many of his patients were suffering from strange symptoms caused by black magic of the wicked Lo Lieh. However, Lin’s friend Ti Lung refused to admit the existence of any black magic, and his wife Tanny Tien Ni offered to be a guinea-pig. Lo then played a lethal magic on Tanny Tien Ni, who would die within 24 hours… Written by Hong Kong’s science fiction guru Ni Kuang and directed by veteran Ho Meng-hua, the breath-taking Black Magic Part 2 is a rare modern horror starring Ti Lung, who has a long-standing reputation for his heroic roles in masculine martial-arts movies.

Hex (US/CA/UK/IE):

After making successful thrillers, well-received action films and popular comedies, director Kuei Chih-hung put his first “hex” on the audience. This eerie, frightening, supernatural mystery thriller was so effective it led to Hex Versus Witchcraft and Hex After Hex. But this was the original, starring the lovely Tanny Tien Ni in a challenging role of a wronged, bed-ridden wife who is at the mercy of her evil husband… and so much more. What starts as an Asian variation of the classic French suspense film Diabolique becomes an exercise in fervid and frightening Hong Kong horror as one ghost after another appears to wreak havoc, insanity, and death.

Hex Vs. Witchcraft (US/CA/UK/IE):

Here director Kuei Chih-hung gets to combine his love of hilarious comedies with bone-chilling horror in a tale of a marriage made in hell! A compulsive gambler’s botched suicide attempt, results in his wedding to a ghost who haunts him in weird, wonderful, horrid, and hilarious ways. She even comes to the rescue after he’s robbed, leading to a fitting and funny conclusion to a singular comedic horror film of fate and phantoms.

Hex After Hex (US/CA/UK/IE):

Hell may have no fury like a woman scorned, but hell, literally, has no wrath like a lusting ghost scorned! A handsome chauffeur (played by muscular “Venom” Lo Meng) discovers just that after he turns her down. The demon merely arranges to have his true love killed, and then possesses her, setting off chaos and vengeance, which gets even worse when he finds out about the spiritual switch. Can he learn “spiritual boxing” to exorcise her? Will gangsters force her into demonic prostitution? Can the reunited lovers live happily ever after when an evil businessman wants to destroy the girl? Director Kuei Chih-hung shoots the works with this amazing, at times jaw-dropping, horror romance.

Bewitched (US/CA/UK/IE):

In America, it’s the title of a beloved supernatural sitcom. But in Hong Kong, it’s the name of a stunning horror film from the director who also helmed the equally riveting Hex. This time, however, the stakes are even higher and the gruesome goings-on even more memorable. It all starts when a noble police detective starts investigating a child killer’s claims of an evil spell, then it doesn’t let up until the final, bloated, maggot-ridden cadaver falls.

December 5 concludes in true ARROW style with murder and mayhem.

Oily Maniac (US/CA/UK/IE):

Famous director Ho Meng-hua, who gave Jackie Chan and Sammo Hung breaks in his early kung-fu films, broke new ground with his horror hit Oily Maniac. Based on a true story about a creature that kills people at night and covers them in oil, it stars young actor Danny Lee (who hit superstardom in John Woo’s The Killer) as the oily maniac. It was so scary that censors originally cut it to pieces.

December 8 is for the Shaw Brothers, with four more of Hong Kong's wildest films.

Bat Without Wings (US/CA/UK/IE):

Acclaimed director Chor Yuen was credited for bringing mystery thriller ingredients into his atmospheric martial arts epics, and this is one of the most impressive examples. The title refers to the feared nickname of a notorious rapist-murderer who swoops down to destroy one swordsman’s fiancé and frame another. Or does he? The two tragic men team with a beautiful swordswoman to find the truth – only to discover incredible traps, ambushes, duplicity, avarice, and betrayal between them and the mystery’s final solution.

Bloody Parrot (US/CA/UK/IE):

Let’s get one thing straight right away: there is no blood-splattered bird in this fast-paced kung-fu film. Instead, there’s a swashbuckling mercenary of that nickname, who seems to be helping the Chief of the Imperial Vault recover the Emperor’s stolen riches. But when the Chief is stabbed to death by the imperial concubine, and a famous constable is mortally wounded, it is up to mercenary swordsman Yeh Ting-feng to find the jewels… and the Bloody Parrot. A courtesan nicknamed Bloody Slave, a missing corpse, poison pins, and several booby-trapped mazes add to the mystery of this exciting adventure, expertly directed by Hua Shan, the man who also brought you Super Inframan.

The Fake Ghost-Catchers (US/CA/UK/IE):

This delightful action comedy came out a full two years before Ghostbusters premiered. Coincidence? You be the judge. Whatever the inspiration, nothing can compare to this showcase for international favorite Alexander Fu Sheng’s brother, Chang Chan-peng. It also spotlights exceptional martial arts acrobat Hsiao Hou, who was another discovery of legendary director Lau Kar-leung, who used him to brilliant effect in Mad Monkey Kung Fu. Alexander Fu Sheng himself is also on hand, of course, as is Shaw Brothers’ kung-fu queen Lily Li and the king of Shaw Brothers’ martial arts villains Wang Lung-wei. Leading this all-star fighting pack is Lau Kar-leung’s brother, Lau Kar-wing, a respected action comedy director in his own right. Together they make an amazing adventure of wushu and wizardry.

Seeding of a Ghost (US/CA/UK/IE):

Originally planned to be part three of the Shaw Brothers’ Black Magic trilogy, due to its over-the-top blood-splattering nature and gross-out shock levels, Seeding Of A Ghost ran into censorship problems and was released under a new moniker. It’s an erotic gore-fest rivaling Hollywood’s best! Filled with gratuitous, corporeal nudity, the film stars the highly touted martial arts stars Phillip Ko in a non-fighting role as a taxi driver who seeks vengeance against the crazy hooligans that raped and killed his wife. By soliciting the help of a demented magician who agrees to assist him in finding and punishing his wife’s rapists, he must endure copulating dead bodies as his enemies perish in gut-wrenching, blood-spurting and body-exploding glory. This film goes down as one of Hong Kong’s goriest films ever made!

December 12 brings a double feature of Christmas cheer!

A Cadaver Christmas (US/CA):

A ragtag group of heroes are humanity’s only hope as an evil force in a cadaver lab recruits an army of the undead to claim the living for Christmas.

13 Slays till Xmas (US/CA/UK/IE):

On Christmas Eve, five seemingly random men are invited to a dive bar by a mysterious email. They decide to pass the time by telling scary stories.

Close your office December 19 and fire up Shawscope Volume Four (US/CA/UK/IE):

As special effects-driven horror and sci-fi cinema dominated the global box office in the 70s, Hong Kong's mightiest film studio Shaw Brothers not only followed suit but took things one step beyond! From slimy creatures to supernatural wizardry to sex-crazed serial killers, the biggest collection in Arrow Video's Shawscope series yet features sixteen of the wildest and weirdest films the company ever made, gorgeously restored in all their gory glory with an amazing array of never-seen-before bonus features.

Titles include: The Super Inframan, Oily Maniac, The Battle Wizard, Black Magic, Black Magic 2, Hex, Bewitched, Hex After Witchcraft, Hex After Hex, Bat Without Wings, Bloody Parrot, The Fake Ghost-Catchers, Demon of the Lute, Seeding of a Ghost, Portrait in Crystal and Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.

After the presents are wrapped and tree is decorated, unwind with ARROW After Dark on December 22.

My Nights With Susan, Sandra, Olga & Julie (US/CA):

Susan (Frank & Eva's Willeke Van Ammelrooy) lives in an idyllic farmhouse, along with the sex-loving youngsters Sandra, Olga and Julie, and the unstable voyeur Albert. A number of killings take place by the sex-vampires.

Cheerleaders Wild Weekend (US/CA):

A busload of three cheerleading teams is hijacked by an ex-football player jock (Jason Williams) and are held for ransom. Plotting an escape, these shapely victims led by Debby Williams (Kristine DeBell), use their hidden charms to entice their captors. But eventually kidnappers and victims are drawn together in exhilarating excitement while plotting to steal the ransom money and foil the cops.

Bikini Carwash Company (US/CA):

Bikini-clad car wash attendants give a sudsy Los Angeles establishment a slippery edge on the competition.

Bikini Carwash Company II (US/CA):

Comely carwash attendants turn to televised lingerie sales to save their financially strapped establishment.