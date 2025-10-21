THE YOUNG PEOPLE: Osgood Perkins' Next Film Now in Production, First Image Released

A new film from Osgood Perkins has become an event in its own right. Seemingly unable to stop making movies, we will not be the ones to get in their way.

Neon has announced today that production has begun on a new film from Perkins, titled The Young People. They have done so with the first image from the set, shot by Perkins themselves, of one of his stars, Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty).

Decidedly cryptic, there was no description accompanying the first image from this new project. Tung sits at the head of a bathtub, filled nearly to the brim, past the faucets, with what we can only assume is blood. Other than that window behind her there is nothing else to go by.

Nothing as juicy as the image of the script circulating out there, with one page pulled out the top with the text, "One of the Old Ones steps forward, drops its robe to reveal its nake body..."

Basically, this is already a vintage Neon/Perkins collaboration.

The Young People also stars Nico Parker (How To Train Your Dragon).