TALES FROM BEYOND THE PALE: Season Six Episodes Announced, Along With Writers And Voice Cast!

One of those experiences that will live on in our memories was the summer we got to watch Tales From Beyond the Pale live at Fantasia. Well, the folks behind the genre audio series are back with season six, and the first batch of episodes has been announced. So after tonight's Halloween festivities, you can keep the spirit of the day going on and on.

Many friends of the ScreenAnarchy family join Larry Fessenden and Glenn McQuaid this season, too many to count. The complete list of episodes ready to go, episodes on the way, and the excellent cast of voices are all in the full announcement below.

GLASS EYE PIX’s Acclaimed Genre Audio Series

“TALES FROM BEYOND THE PALE”

Presented by Glenn McQuaid and Larry Fessenden

is baaaaaaaaack...

Season Six launches with a brand-new audio teaser

and fresh poster by Brian Level, just in time for Halloween!

Glass Eye Pix, celebrating 40 years in operation with a vast slate of captivating independent genre movies that include DEPRAVED, I SELL THE DEAD, THE HOUSE OF THE DEVIL, STAKE LAND, DARLING, and MOST BEAUTIFUL ISLAND, is pleased to announce a sixth season of their sensory-rich genre audio drama TALES FROM BEYOND THE PALE.

Larry Fessenden and Glenn McQuaid’s audio series is back with a new slate of Tales to keep you awake at night. Says McQuaid, “Here we are, a little older, none the wiser, and once again trudging beyond the pale with a brand-new collection of Tales. This season gathers some of the sharpest, strangest, and most brilliant writers we’ve ever had the pleasure to work with. The mics are hot, the celery’s snapping, and the tape is rolling.” Fessenden adds, “It’s delightful to be back making mischief with artisans old and new. In a time when mounting a movie is so arduous, it’s fun and essential to be able to tell stories in a more spontaneous format.”

TALES celebrates its return with today’s frightful little teaser, starring youngsters Jaxon Bartok and Leon Barrett, directed by Fessenden, and penned and scored by McQuaid. The sixth season’s poster is by Tales regular Brian Level and the series’ returning theme is composed by Jeff Grace.

A new tale from Season Six will be released every second Thursday of the month starting on November 13th and will be available wherever listeners get their podcasts. The lineup for the season includes work by Tales regulars and exciting newcomers:

THE SLAUGHTERED, by Joe Maggio (BITTER FEAST, BLISS)

ORPHEUS, by Jenn Wexler (THE RANGER, THE SACRIFICE GAME)

THE NEXT VOICE YOU HEAR WILL BE YOUR OWN, by Emily Bennett (BLOOD SHINE, ALONE WITH YOU)

SUPER, by Rigo Garay (SIZE UP, actor in CRUMB CATCHER, BLACKOUT)

THREE RAPS ON THE BUOY, by Glenn McQuaid (I SELL THE DEAD, THE RESTORATION AT GRAYSON MANOR)

MADGE, THE WORLD SPIDER, AND ONE LAST DRINK, by Richard Newby (author, We Make Monsters Here)

FOX HUNT, by Craig Ian Mann (author, Phases of the Moon)

EVERYTHING MUST GO, by Ted Geoghegan (WE ARE STILL HERE, MOHAWK, BROOKLYN 45)

Also in the pipeline are new tales from Graham Reznick (I CAN SEE YOU, DEADWAX), Larry Fessenden (TRAUMA, BLACKOUT, DEPRAVED, HABIT), Clay McCleod Chapman (author, Whisper Down the Lane, Ghost Eaters, Acquired Taste), Roxanne Benjamin (SOUTHBOUND, BODY AT BRIGHTON ROCK, V/H/S) April Snellings (author, Food Chain), and Joe Lynch (SUITABLE FLESH, MAYHEM).

The episodes’ casts include familiar names and newcomers including James Le Gros, Barbara Crampton, Alex Hurt, Emily Bennett, John Speredakos, Jeremy Holm, Rigo Garay, Lorraine Farris, Bill Sage, Kareem Savinon, Chloë Levine, Asta Paredes, Clay von Carlowitz, Xero Gravity, David Cardoza, Dante Fiallo, Romanichel, and Benjamin Frankenberg.

For Season Six, Fessenden and McQuaid have joined forces with producer Jordan Gass-Pooré, with primary recording and mixing by Matt Rocker of Underground Audio. Musical collaborators Graham Reznick, Glenn McQuaid, and Dave Eggar also make multiple contributions.

With 47 audio dramas under its belt, TALES FROM BEYOND THE PALE pushes the format beyond the origins of old-time radio, offering listeners an immersive auditory experience. The series has been celebrated by The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, NPR, Entertainment Weekly, Indiewire, Fangoria, and Rue Morgue Magazine, and has consistently ranked among the top ten audio plays on iTunes. TALES FROM BEYOND THE PALE Seasons One through Five are currently available on iTunes, Audible, Spotify, Amazon, or via www.talesfrombeyondthepale.com

GLENN McQUAID is the co-writer/director of the current festival favorite THE RESTORATION AT GRAYSON MANOR starring Chris Colfer and Alice Krige, and of the cult horror/comedy I SELL THE DEAD starring Dominic Monaghan, Ron Perlman, and Angus Scrimm. Glenn releases albums under the moniker Witchboard.

LARRY FESSENDEN is the writer and director of the art-horror films HABIT, WENDIGO, BLACKOUT, and TRAUMA. He has produced dozens of films in and out of the horror genre including THE HOUSE OF THE DEVIL, STAKE LAND, WENDY AND LUCY, and THE COMEDY. He is an award-winning actor and the co-writer of Supermassive’s blockbuster video game UNTIL DAWN. He has run Glass Eye Pix since 1985.