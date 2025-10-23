INTRUDER Exclusive Clip: In Space Everyone Can Hear You Fight

We have something... special... for you today.

We have an exclusive clip from a micro-bduget sci-fi action movie titled Intruder. It is the latest from indie filmmaker Christian Jude Grillow and releases to VOD platforms including Spectrum and Charter, as well as digital streamers like Fandango at Home and Tubi, on October 24th.

With the Earth about to meet its demise, underground MMA fighter Bree Hewit (newcomer Dana Godfrey) finds herself aboard a stolen spacecraft on its way to a space station sanctuary. The corpse in the freezer is not the only surprise, however – Bree soon finds herself fighting off a deadly stowaway who sabotages their life support, forcing them into a throw down for survival in the claustrophobic confines of space. Grillo wrote Intruder with camp in mind, drawing inspiration from iconic production companies like Troma films and features akin to Slither and Odd Thomas. Also, it's worth mentioning that newcomer Godfrey took a semester off from college to film Intruder, including training as an MMA fighter for the role.

The exclusive clip is below, along with the trailer and small batch of stills. This is going to exactly what you expect from a micro-budget sci-fi action movie that plays on a streamer like Tubi. We have said enough.