INFLUENCERS's Kurtis David Harder Attached to New Horror Thriller, FOMO

Billed as Midsommar meets Squid Game, FOMO follows a party trip to the Greek islands that turns sinister when a group of friends realizes they’ve become unwilling participants in an ancient ritual with life-or-death stakes. Survive a series of hedonistic trials and be rewarded with an endless lifetime of pleasure; fail, and be offered as a sacrifice to the gods. The party only ends when the last man is standing…

The project hails from writer Yalun Tu, creator of Hulu’s upcoming limited series The Season. That series is described as, "A group of friends in Hong Kong's elite boating scene find their summer getaway descending into betrayal and power plays as hidden agendas surface."

Tu clearly has a dislike for 'groups of friends'.