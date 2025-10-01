Hollywood Suite Reveals Their 2025 Shocktober Lineup, Including Broadcast Premieres of KRYPTIC And Original Series CINEMA A to Z: GHOSTS
The folks at Hollywood Suite have revealed this year's lineup of spooky favorites for their annual event, Shocktober.
This year Shocktober features the broadcast premiere of Kourtney Roy’s Kryptic, set to premiere on October 28 at 9 PM ET. There will also be a new installment Hollywood Suite original Cinema A to Z: Ghosts. The episode airs on October 7 at 9 PM ET, and will feature Rue Morgue editor and Faculty of Horror co-host Andrea Subissatti, TIFF’s Midnight Madness programmer Peter Kuplowsky, and Fantasia programmer Carolyn Mauricette.
As far as the rest of the programming goes, if you cannot find a handful of titles to revisit from the nearly seven dozen movies available to watch this month we don't know what to say. There are many, many gems on that list.
Hollywood Suite is creepin’ it real with another year of terror-ific favourites from their 2025 Shocktober programming lineup, on-air and on demand starting October 1. Two ghoulishly good premieres will lure folks into the spooky season: Hollywood Suite’s original series Cinema A to Z: Ghosts (2024) and Canadian Kourtney Roy’s Kryptic (2024).Getting the gourd times rolling is a new installment of fang-favourite Hollywood Suite original Cinema A to Z: Ghosts. From family-friendly favourites like Casper (1995), to menacing terrors like Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), this episode, airing October 7 at 9 PM ET, will have viewers exercising their devotion to all things haunted alongside film experts like Rue Morgue editor and Faculty of Horror co-host Andrea Subissatti, TIFF’s Midnight Madness mastermind Peter Kuplowsky, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and Fantasia International Film Festival programmer Carolyn Mauricette.Also dying to join the lineup is Kourtney Roy’s Kryptic, a Canadian body-horror that follows a woman's (Chloe Pirrie) search for a missing cryptozoologist, which leads to her own riveting cosmic quest for identity. Taking on folk tales and mixing them with a good thriller, this film warns that sometimes, when you go hunting for a monster, the monster finds you first. Kryptic is set to premiere on October 28 at 9 PM ET.Additional Shocktober channel premieres include classics like Danny Boyle’s original zombie-horror 28 Days Later (2003), a new restoration of David Cronenberg’s Scanners (1981), and John Carpenter's Ghosts of Mars (2001); as well as less scary but equally spooktacular favourites like Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands (1990) and Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park (1993).Find more highlights below and trick or treat yourself to the full list of Shocktober selections available on Hollywood Suite On Demand this October at hollywoodsuite.ca/shocktober.1408 (2007)28 Days Later (2003)28 Weeks Later (2007)Abbott and Costello Meet the Invisible Man (1951)Army of Darkness (1993)The Birds (1963)The Blair Witch Project (1999)The Blob (1958)The Brides of Dracula (1960)Bride of Chucky (1998)The Brood (1979)Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992)The Burbs (1989)The Car (1977)Christine (1983)Crimson Peak (2015)The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)Dawn of the Dead (2004)Deathdream (1974)Edward Scissorhands (1990)The Evil Dead (1983)The Faculty (1998)Five (1951)The Fly (1958)The Fly (1986)Freddy Vs. Jason (2003)Fright Night (1985)From Dusk Til Dawn (1996)From Hell (2001)Ghosts of Mars, John Carpenter’s (2001)Grindhouse (2007)Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)Halloween: Resurrection (2002)Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)Hollow Man (2000)The Innocents (1961)Jennifer’s Body (2009)Jurassic Park (1993)King Kong (2005)Kryptic (2024)Legion (2010)Men in Black: International (2019)The Mummy (1959)Night of the Living Dead (1968)The Omen (1976)Orphan (2009)Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)Peeping Tom (1960)Phantom of the Paradise (1974)Practical Magic (1998)Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016)Psycho (1960)Red Dragon (2002)Resident Evil (2002)Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)The Revenge of Frankenstein (1958)Saw (2004)Scanners (1981)Scary Movie (2000)Seed of Chucky (2004)Session 9 (2001)Sin City (2005)Sinister (2011)Slaxx (2020)Son of Frankenstein (1940)Split (2017)Tarantula (1955)The Thing (1982)They Live (1988)Tremors (1990)Us (2019)Vacancy (2007)Van Helsing (2004)Videodrome (1983)The Visit (2015)Warlock (1989)Warm Bodies (2013)The Wicker Man (1973)The Wraith (1986)Your Monster (2024)Zombieland (2009)Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)
