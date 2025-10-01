Hollywood Suite Reveals Their 2025 Shocktober Lineup, Including Broadcast Premieres of KRYPTIC And Original Series CINEMA A to Z: GHOSTS

The folks at Hollywood Suite have revealed this year's lineup of spooky favorites for their annual event, Shocktober.

This year Shocktober features the broadcast premiere of Kourtney Roy’s Kryptic, set to premiere on October 28 at 9 PM ET. There will also be a new installment Hollywood Suite original Cinema A to Z: Ghosts. The episode airs on October 7 at 9 PM ET, and will feature Rue Morgue editor and Faculty of Horror co-host Andrea Subissatti, TIFF’s Midnight Madness programmer Peter Kuplowsky, and Fantasia programmer Carolyn Mauricette.

As far as the rest of the programming goes, if you cannot find a handful of titles to revisit from the nearly seven dozen movies available to watch this month we don't know what to say. There are many, many gems on that list.