EXIT PROTOCOL Official Trailer: Indie Action Flick Out Next Month. Starring Scott Martin, Dolph Lundgren, Charlotte Kirk, Lina Maya, Stephanie Beran And Michael Jai White
It is assassin, on assassin, on assassin action in Shane Dax Taylor's indie action movie, Exit Protocol. Action stars Dolph Lundgren and Michael Jai White lead a cast including Charlotte Kirk, Lina Maya, and Stephanie Beran.
Directed by Shane Dax Taylor and written by Chad Law, Saban Films will release Exit Protocol in theaters, on Digital, and On Demand on November 7th. The official trailer has arrived. Check it out, down below.
A notorious hitman who made a career killing other assassins, wants out. But walking away is not an option. Now marked for death, he unexpectedly finds himself partnering with a former target to outrun his boss.
