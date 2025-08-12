DEATHSTALKER: International Sales Start Ahead of World Premiere

The Kingdom of Abraxeon is now under siege from the Dreadites, a mysterious army of blood-red, spiky-fleshed warriors with skeletal heads, who are looking to resurrect the long-dead sorcerer Nekromemnon, which would spell Abraxeon’s annihilation.

Deathstalker, a rogue warrior living off the spoils recovered in the wake of Dreadite attacks, takes a cursed amulet from a dead Prince on a battlefield. He teams with Doodad to rid himself of the medallion as he’s marked by dark magick and hunted by monstrous assassins.