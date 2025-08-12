DEATHSTALKER: International Sales Start Ahead of World Premiere

Variety has reported that international sales of Steven Kostanski's Deathstalker, a reboot of the Roger Corman cult sword and sorcery film, have begun to pick up steam. The new movie from one of our favorite Canadian directors of the weird and crazy will have its world premiere at Locarno on Friday, August 15th.
In today's update, Raven Banner has announced that Japan's Klockworx and Germany's Lighthouse Home Entertainment. Discussions with distributors in Latin America, France, Benelux, Scandinavia, and India are ongoing.
The Kingdom of Abraxeon is now under siege from the Dreadites, a mysterious army of blood-red, spiky-fleshed warriors with skeletal heads, who are looking to resurrect the long-dead sorcerer Nekromemnon, which would spell Abraxeon’s annihilation.
Deathstalker, a rogue warrior living off the spoils recovered in the wake of Dreadite attacks, takes a cursed amulet from a dead Prince on a battlefield. He teams with Doodad to rid himself of the medallion as he’s marked by dark magick and hunted by monstrous assassins.
While we were away at Fantasia, Variety reported that the North American rights went to Shout! Studio. They are wasting no time and will release Deathstalker in the U.S. on October 10th. Our friends at Raven Banner Releasing (Raven Banner Entertainment is handling worldwide sales) will do a day-and-date release here in Canada.
After its world premiere Deathstalker will play at Sitges. Near as we can tell there has been no announcement of a North American premiere yet. Given the tight schedule between now and the theatrical date the logical destination would appear to be Fantastic Fest at the end of September.