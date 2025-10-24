Camera Japan Rotterdam 2025 Review: HOW DARE YOU?

The Netherlands have their very own Japanese Film Festival. It's called Camera Japan and is held every year in Rotterdam and Amsterdam. This year, the festival opened with a treat: Korean-Japanese director O Mipo's, which translates literally to "normal kids". Her film got a slightly more catchy title for its international release: the Greta Thunberg quoteBoth titles are perfectly valid though, and give plenty to think about after the film has ended.Inwe follow some 10-year-old children who are in the same school class. Yuishi has a crush on the hot-spirited Kokoa, but has no clue on how to win her friendship or even approach her.That changes when all kids need to prepare a short lecture for class, and Kokoa gives a heartfelt speech about global warming. Yuishi pretends to be very interested in environmental affairs and, to impress Kokoa, he even thinks up some naughty plans to alert adults to the dangers of greenhouse gasses. To his shock, Kokoa wants to actually execute those plans with the help of the biggest troublemaker in the class: Haruko.Can Yuishi keep out of trouble while trying to be liked by Kokoa and Haruko? Because as his plans get crazier, his comrades get more and more reckless...If there is one film this year which properly shows what it is like to be ten again, it is most likely this one. O Mipo completely hits the feeling, the daily schedule, the lack of responsibility yet also the lack of control. And the children are all wonderful in it, acting very natural as if the camera is a fly on the wall, which is no mean feat as there are a lot of close-ups involved. Special mentions must be made of Shimada Tetta as Yuishi, and Ruri as Kokoa. But a children's film this is not, even though the proceedings mostly stay pretty gentle. This is, first and foremost, a show towards adults what the world is like when there are fewer shades of grey, and a question about where parents should step in with some wisdom. Because it doesn't just show normal kids doing the wrong things for the right reasons, you see them doing the wrong things for the wrong reasons too. And an absolutely chilling appearance by Takuichi Kumi as Kokoa's mother shows exactly why childhood is not so fondly remembered by some.Still, like I stated earlier,doesn't exactly go for the throat and that restraint keeps it watchable. And the kids, stupid and smart at the same time, are awesome.