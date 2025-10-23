ALTERED: Official Trailer & Poster For Well Go USA's Sci-fi Starring Tom Felton

The official trailer and poster for Well Go USA's upcoming sci-fi flick, Altered, have just been revealed.

While it is wholly interesting to us that the new film was written and directed by Timo Vuorensola of Iron Sky infamy, the real selling point here is one of its leads, Tom Felton. Having earned fame and fortune from the Harry Potter franchise Felton often returns to its warm bosom but has, in equal measure, perform on screen and on stage in other projects throughout the years.

Now we find him in the tried and true tale of civil uprisings, a fight between the haves and the have-nots, and he is at the center of this familiar story, as its hero. Check out the official trailer and poster for this new film below, and stay tuned for a theatrical and digital release date announcement, soon.