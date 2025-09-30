Toronto Film Festival Coverage Festival Interviews Superhero Movies Indie Features International Features
Watch The First Ten Minutes of The Ghoul Log. Begins on Shudder October 1st.
I had a whole story going about how, way back in the day, I recorded the local public broadcasting station's yule log program on a VHS tape. It went on that I did not find out until the following year, when we finally played it at a Christmas potluck, that a big meaty hand, complete with gold rings on each finger and thick chains around the wrist, would drop a new log every time the fire died down.
The story went on that each time the meaty hand dropped a log we'd yell out, "Bling hand! Bling hand! Blind hand!", much to our amusement. I then reviewed the text and with finer details of the story included I was already three paragraphs deep with no end in sight. And the story was one of those "You had to be there" stories, I guess.
I mercifully stopped that from happening to get to the point. Shudder has released the first ten minutes of this year's Ghoul Log, Revenge of the Ghoul Log, which you will find below. You can watch the complete Ghoul Log, in all its spooky season glory, starting tomorrow, October 1st, on Shudder.
Shudder today unveiled a 10-minute sneak peek of Revenge of the Ghoul Log, produced by the Andujar Twins, the production design team behind Shudder’s Birth/Rebirth and the recent I Know What You Did Last Summer. The team resurrected everyone’s favorite jack-o-lantern with the all-new hour-long video of the chilling, candlelit pumpkin setting the scene for horror fans beginning October 1 on Shudder.Revenge of the Ghoul Log debuts as part of Shudder’s epic Season of Screams programming event featuring a supersized lineup of new film releases, series, specials and live watch parties on Shudder TV. The four-month celebration of fear rounds out the streamer’s 10th anniversary with the best in horror and will spotlight popular franchise films from REC to 28 Weeks Later to The Blair Witch Project, as well as highly anticipated films such as the new installments in the popular franchises – V/H/S/Halloween and Hell House LLC: Lineage, as well as new seasons of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans and The Creep Tapes, and a new Halloween special, Joe Bob’s Splatterween, featuring special guests, the legendary rock band GWAR. These new films and series join Shudder’s extensive library, including the original 1935 classic The Bride of Frankenstein (celebrating its 90th anniversary), beloved Hitchcock collection of films The Birds, Rear Window, Vertigo and Psycho (celebrating its 65th anniversary), as well as popular TV series Bitten and Hemlock Grove.See Season of Screams schedule for October HERE. Additional highlights for November and December will be announced at a later date.Season of Screams caps a milestone year for Shudder as the streamer celebrates its 10-year anniversary of the best in horror. A year-long event, Shudder 10 features the service’s most terrifyingly ambitious slate to date, along with special fan events, a nationwide screening series, customed merchandise and more.
