Watch The First Ten Minutes of The Ghoul Log. Begins on Shudder October 1st.

I had a whole story going about how, way back in the day, I recorded the local public broadcasting station's yule log program on a VHS tape. It went on that I did not find out until the following year, when we finally played it at a Christmas potluck, that a big meaty hand, complete with gold rings on each finger and thick chains around the wrist, would drop a new log every time the fire died down.

The story went on that each time the meaty hand dropped a log we'd yell out, "Bling hand! Bling hand! Blind hand!", much to our amusement. I then reviewed the text and with finer details of the story included I was already three paragraphs deep with no end in sight. And the story was one of those "You had to be there" stories, I guess.

I mercifully stopped that from happening to get to the point. Shudder has released the first ten minutes of this year's Ghoul Log, Revenge of the Ghoul Log, which you will find below. You can watch the complete Ghoul Log, in all its spooky season glory, starting tomorrow, October 1st, on Shudder.