THE EVIL THAT BIND US (TODOS LOS MALES): FilmSharks Acquires World Sales Ahead of Fantastic Fest World Premiere
In the Valdivia of the late 1950s, Daniel, a child who recently lost his mother, comes to meet his father’s side family, the Riedels, who will take care of him. Isolated by his cultural disconnection, he finds solace in Ema, a girl who will unearth the Riedel’s dark secrets to him. When Ema disappears and tragedy is covered up, Daniel faces betrayal and decides to seek revenge before leaving.
The folks at FilmSharks have picked up the world rights for Nicolas Postiglione's The Evil That Binds Us (Todos Los Males) a Chilean-Mexican co-production that will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest soon.
The time period in which this drama takes place is post 19th century, after two massive waves of migration out of Germany during the 1800s. In this case, the families migrated into Chile. It is also, notably, post second world war, after thousands of Nazis fled into South America via 'ratlines'. We don't know if that will pop up but if it does that should be interesting as well.
A small gallery of stills follows statements by the film's producer, Postiglione themselves and someone from the FilmSharks gang.
FilmSharks just picked up ahead of it’s FANTASTIC FEST premiere in competition one of the biggest Latin genre films of the year , THE EVIL THAT BIND US ( TODOS LOS MALES ) by Nicolas Postiglione who’s previous film “Inmersión” was widely distributed . TODOS LOS MALES is a Chilen-México co production 2025 . Film was selected at the Work in progress in Cannes film festival section “Tallinn Black Nights Goes to Cannes”.Dominga Ortuzar Lynch producer , quote : We’re proud to premiere The evil that binds us at Fantastic Fest, a festival known for bridging genre cinema with artistic ambition and offering a unique gateway to the American market. The story, set in Chile the mid-50s and led by a teenage main character, is already generating strong interest, and we are now preparing for a European premiere. Our goal is for the film to spark connections with audiences in different territories. In that regard, working with FilmSharks is a great opportunity, as their expertise in bringing genre films to wide audiences is invaluable. - Dominga Ortuzar Lynch, producerIt’s a true honor for us to premiere this film at genre-driven festivals. From the beginning, we set out to weave together drama, thriller, and even moments of terror—and at times we weren’t sure it would hold. Having the film accepted and screened at Fantastic Fest reassures us that this journey has finally found its way home. Our hope now is that audiences around the world will connect with the power of this unsettling story, rooted deep in the past of our country. In rural Chile, there are countless tales of horror, passion, and struggle still waiting to be told, and with this film, we can only hope we’ve done them justice. - Nico Postilglione, director"At FilmSharks, we immediately fell in love with this psychotic slow-burn gem, which crafts its storytelling, and its boiling point, in such an exquisite way. We are clearly not alone in this feeling, as we have already received several top-tier, class-A film festival offers for its World Premiere. We chose Fantastic because of their passion, commitment to the genre, and their strategic importance in the biggest genre markets. We will work to make this film shine as it truly deserves." - Sofia Teran Corsini, FilmSharks Acquisitions Executive
