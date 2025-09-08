THE EVIL THAT BIND US (TODOS LOS MALES): FilmSharks Acquires World Sales Ahead of Fantastic Fest World Premiere

In the Valdivia of the late 1950s, Daniel, a child who recently lost his mother, comes to meet his father’s side family, the Riedels, who will take care of him. Isolated by his cultural disconnection, he finds solace in Ema, a girl who will unearth the Riedel’s dark secrets to him. When Ema disappears and tragedy is covered up, Daniel faces betrayal and decides to seek revenge before leaving.

The folks at FilmSharks have picked up the world rights for Nicolas Postiglione's The Evil That Binds Us (Todos Los Males) a Chilean-Mexican co-production that will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest soon.

The time period in which this drama takes place is post 19th century, after two massive waves of migration out of Germany during the 1800s. In this case, the families migrated into Chile. It is also, notably, post second world war, after thousands of Nazis fled into South America via 'ratlines'. We don't know if that will pop up but if it does that should be interesting as well.

A small gallery of stills follows statements by the film's producer, Postiglione themselves and someone from the FilmSharks gang.