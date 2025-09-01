Screambox in September: Line-Up Includes SUSPIRIA, BRUTAL MASSACRE, THE FOREST HILLS

It is a new month, so it is time for the folks over at Screambox to reveal their lineup of programming in the weeks ahead.

Shelley Duvall's final film, The Forest Hills, kicks things off this Friday. Along with it comes the 2007 mockumentary, "Brutal Massacre: A Comedy," and a massive block of rep programming accompanies it: check that out below.

The following Tuesday, the thriller Above the Knee premieres exclusively on the platform. Christian Ponce's horror flick A Mother's Embrace follows one week later. Links to our reviews will be found below.

To cap off the month, an Indonesian take on meta horror, The Draft!, will enjoy its exclusive run on the platform.

And make note that midway through the month, on September 12th, the restoration of Argento's Susperia will also bow.