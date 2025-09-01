Screambox in September: Line-Up Includes SUSPIRIA, BRUTAL MASSACRE, THE FOREST HILLS
It is a new month, so it is time for the folks over at Screambox to reveal their lineup of programming in the weeks ahead.
Shelley Duvall's final film, The Forest Hills, kicks things off this Friday. Along with it comes the 2007 mockumentary, "Brutal Massacre: A Comedy," and a massive block of rep programming accompanies it: check that out below.
Screambox has revealed the new films that are joining the horror streaming service in September.The final film of Shelley Duvall (The Shining), The Forest Hills sinks its claws into Screambox on September 5. The psychological werewolf movie also features genre favorites Edward Furlong (Terminator 2), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), Stacey Nelkin (Halloween III), Marianne Hagan (Halloween 6), and Dee Wallace (Cujo).Praised by Fangoria as "This Is Spinal Tap for horror fans," Brutal Massacre: A Comedy hits Screambox on September 5. The mockumentary stars David Naughton (An American Werewolf in London), Ken Foree (Dawn of the Dead), Gunnar Hansen (The Texas Chain Saw Massacre), Brian O'Halloran (Clerks), and Ellen Sandweiss (The Evil Dead).Screambox Exclusive thriller Above the Knee streams September 9. Convinced his leg doesn't belong to him, a man devises a plan that drags everyone around him into his relentless quest for a dark redemption.The breathtaking restoration of Suspiria dances onto Screambox on September 12. Master of horror Dario Argento's magnum opus stars Jessica Harper as newcomer to a prestigious ballet academy which she comes to realize is a front for something sinister amid a series of grisly murders.From Brazilian filmmaker Cristian Ponce (History of the Occult), A Mother's Embrace streams exclusively on Screambox on September 16. A team of firefighters must evacuate a collapsing nursing home during a massive storm in 1996, only to discover that the mysterious residents have other sinister plans.Indonesian meta horror The Draft! cleverly subverts cabin-in-the-woods tropes exclusively on Screambox on September 23. A weekend away at a remote villa turns into a holiday from hell when five students find themselves in a battle against a powerful dark force.Other highlights include: Japanese body horror delirium Tetsuo: The Iron Man; '80s fantasy classic Highlander; Christmas home invasion Better Watch Out; No Escape, '90s sci-fi action starring Ray Liotta (Goodfellas); Tommy Wirkola's (Violent Night) gory zombie sequel Dead Snow: Red vs. Dead; ski resort slasher Shredder; Richard Elfman's absurdist musical fantasy comedy Forbidden Zone; and Switchblade Sisters, a personal favorite of Quentin Tarantino.The month’s full schedule is as follows:September 5:Almost HumanAttack Force ZBad BiologyBetter Watch OutBrutal Massacre: A ComedyCake of BloodCocaine WerewolfDead Snow 2: Red vs. DeadDeath ShipDouble TargetDrive-In MassacreEndgameFamily PortraitsForbidden ZoneHighlanderNext of KinNight FeederNo EscapeRaiders of AtlantisRobowarShredderSkinned DeepSolomon KingStrike CommandoStrike Commando 2Suicide ClubSwitchblade SistersTetsuo: The Iron ManTetsuo II: Body HammerThe Attic ExpeditionsThe Bullet TrainThe Forest HillsThe Protos ExperimentThe Velvet VampireWicked CitySeptember 9:Above the Knee (Screambox Exclusive)September 12:SuspiriaTransmissionSeptember 16:A Mother's Embrace (Screambox Exclusive)September 19:The UFOs of SoesterbergSeptember 23:The Draft! (Screambox Exclusive)Start screaming now with Screambox on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Prime Video, Roku, Fire TV, YouTube TV, Samsung, Comcast, Cox, and Screambox.com.
