PURGATORY JACK: Canadian Neo-Noir Thriller Now Available on VOD
Here is a public service announcement, Purgatory Jack, the neo-noir thriller from The Butler Brothers, is now available on VOD across North America. The multi-award winning genre film from Canada will be found on platforms such as Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Vudu, MUBI and Plex.
Check out the trailer below to see if Purgatory Jack is up your alley.
Canada's Indie rebels The Butler Brothers (Brett and Jason) are getting ready to scare up new fans with their Award-winning (Winner of 18 Awards) genre festival hit PURGATORY JACK, Starring Tim Rozon (WYNONNA EARP, SCHITT'S CREEK), Alexandra Beaton (OVERCOMPENSATING, SINGLE ALL THE WAY), and Joel Gagne (HUMANE, LETTERKENNY).PURGATORY JACK is a neo-noir thriller set against the backdrop of Purgatory, a dangerous and destitute landscape run by outlaws and outcasts. Former musician turned grizzled private detective, Jack Marlin, has a new case, and it's helping new arrival Viv Vacious, a punk pop star who overdosed, find her mother, who committed suicide twenty years earlier. By outwitting the outlaws, these two musicians from clashing eras will unlock a murderous conspiracy and discover why blood is more than a drug.The festival favourite is now available for streaming via Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Fandango at Home (Vudu), MUBI, and Plex.
