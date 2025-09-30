Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù Leads Cast of Gareth Evans & Amazon MGM's Remake Of '60s Japanese Crime Pic A COLT IS MY PASSPORT
If you stalk director Gareth Evans on his socials, you know that he has been very cryptic about a new project that he has been working on. Today, Deadline has come forth with the news, and holy hell, is it amazing. Evans has been working on a remake of the 60s Japanese crime thriller, A Colt is My Passport, with Amazon, MGM Studios/Orion Pictures.
The update of Takashi Nomura’s hardboiled noir will be set in 1978 Detroit and tell the story of Colt, a Vietnam veteran turned contract killer, who goes on the run after assassinating a gangland boss.
The original Nikkatsu 1960s Yakuza hitman thriller is a cult classic that starred Jerry Fujio and Jô Shishido's cheeks. Understanding Evans's reverence for action cinema from the East Asian region, we cannot think of a better director for this project. Today's announcement also included the main cast for the new flick, including an Evans alumnus, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, from Gangs of London.
We can reveal today that The Gorge and Gangs Of London star Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù will take on the lead role, with supporting casting including Oscar nominee Tim Roth (Pulp Fiction), Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody), Victor Alli, (Bridgerton) Ewan Mitchell (The Last Kingdom), Burn Gorman (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) and Noah Taylor (Edge Of Tomorrow).
Evans also chimed in on the project.
Evans, who is also an exec producer and writer on Dìrísù-starrer Gangs Of London, said: “From the moment I first saw Takashi Nomura’s wildly influential A Colt Is My Passport, I fell in love with its bold fusion of genres. Merging film noir and spaghetti western tropes together in an irresistible way I knew immediately I wanted to take on the challenge of making this my next feature. More a reimagining than a remake, Chris Webb’s remarkable, noir-drenched script has taken the original film’s core themes and built upon them gifting the story’s iconic characters more emotional weight while retaining its deep rooted genre influences.”He continued: “The incredible cast led by Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Jack Reynor, Lucy Boynton, Victor Alli, Burn Gorman and Tim Roth have been an absolute dream to work with. Their dedication towards realising the vision of the film has been nothing short of inspiring, making the last 12 weeks of production a deeply rewarding and reinvigorating experience. I am beyond grateful for the trust and faith Orion have shown in us and I am so excited to share this wildly ambitious film with audiences worldwide.”
