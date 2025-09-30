Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù Leads Cast of Gareth Evans & Amazon MGM's Remake Of '60s Japanese Crime Pic A COLT IS MY PASSPORT

A Colt is My Passport, with Amazon, MGM Studios/Orion Pictures. If you stalk director Gareth Evans on his socials, you know that he has been very cryptic about a new project that he has been working on. Today, Deadline has come forth with the news, and holy hell, is it amazing. Evans has been working on a remake of the 60s Japanese crime thriller,, with Amazon, MGM Studios/Orion Pictures.

The update of Takashi Nomura’s hardboiled noir will be set in 1978 Detroit and tell the story of Colt, a Vietnam veteran turned contract killer, who goes on the run after assassinating a gangland boss.

The original Nikkatsu 1960s Yakuza hitman thriller is a cult classic that starred Jerry Fujio and Jô Shishido's cheeks. Understanding Evans's reverence for action cinema from the East Asian region, we cannot think of a better director for this project. Today's announcement also included the main cast for the new flick, including an Evans alumnus, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, from Gangs of London.

We can reveal today that The Gorge and Gangs Of London star Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù will take on the lead role, with supporting casting including Oscar nominee Tim Roth (Pulp Fiction), Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody), Victor Alli, (Bridgerton) Ewan Mitchell (The Last Kingdom), Burn Gorman (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) and Noah Taylor (Edge Of Tomorrow).

Evans also chimed in on the project.