JIMMY AND STIGS: Black Fawn Distribution Acquires Joe Begos's Latest, The First Release From Eli Roth's The Horror Sesction
Our friends at Black Fawn Distribution have struck a deal to distribute Joe Begos's latest movie, Jimmy and Stiggs.
The film is the first release from The Horror Section, an all-encompassing horror media company started by Eli Roth. They started the venture to produce and distribute original films theatrically. The company is also looking into horror television, gaming, podcasts, and live events. The press release announces that this is the first distribution partnership between Black Fawn and Horror Section, which means that they are hoping for more releases down the road.
Black Fawn will host the Canadian premiere here in Toronto on September 25th. Other cities hosting screenings will include well-known spots to genre fans here in Canada: The Rio in Vancouver, The Mayfair in Ottawa, and The Playhouse in Hamilton. More venues and dates will be announced soon.
The trailer follows the full announcement, along with a small gallery of stills.
Black Fawn Distribution partners with Eli Roth’s The Horror Section, acquire bonkers "Jimmy and Stiggs” for Canada. Theatrical release announced.Black Fawn Distribution has announced the acquisition of Jimmy and Stiggs – the first release from horror mastermind Eli Roth’s new company: The Horror Section. Black Fawn Distribution will distribute the blood-soaked, neon-drenched film across Canada with an exclusive theatrical release slated to kick off September 25th. Written, directed, and starring genre-veteran Joe Begos (Bliss, Christmas Bloody Christmas, VFW) and co-starring Matt Mercer (Contracted), the deal has been announced at TIFF following the film’s UK premiere at FrightFest in London, England. The project marks the first distribution partnership between the two companies.The film’s uncensored, booze - fuelled trailer can be viewed here.Jimmy and Stiggs follows Jimmy Lang (Joe Begos), an out-of-work filmmaker who, after receiving a perfect storm of lousy news, spirals into a bender during which he claims to have been abducted by aliens. Fearing their imminent return, Jimmy reaches out to his estranged friend Stiggs (Matt Mercer) to help him gear up for war. The film is slated to kick off its theatrical run north of the border with the Canadian premiere in Toronto on September 25, 2025. Additional screenings have also been announced for Vancouver (The Rio), Ottawa (The Mayfair), and Hamilton (The Playhouse), with more dates to follow shortly.“I’m so thrilled to have Jimmy and Stiggs in the hands of Black Fawn Distribution,” states Eli Roth. “They completely understand this audience, how to reach them, and how to turn this type of film into an event. The movie is a special one and those who see it will absolutely love it, but it takes some clever marketing to create an event, and there’s nobody better to make this film a hit in Canada.”The theatrical release will also feature fake trailers from the film, a post-credits making-of featurette, and special messages from the filmmakers themselves—providing Canadian moviegoers with a complete in-theatre experience.Jimmy and Stiggs is a batshit insane film that genre fans need to see on the big screen,” states Black Fawn Distribution’s president, Chad Archibald. “It’s a wild ride and we’re excited to be teaming up with Eli, Joe, and the entire Horror Section family to splatter their brand of neon alien blood across Canada.”Jimmy and Stiggs is produced by Joe Begos, Josh Ethier, Matt Mercer, Josh Russell, and Sierra Russell, and executive produced by Eli Roth, Connor DiGregorio, Mark M. Greene, Nicholas McCarthy, Jon Schnaars, Raj Brinder Singh, and Christopher Woodrow.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.