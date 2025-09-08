JIMMY AND STIGS: Black Fawn Distribution Acquires Joe Begos's Latest, The First Release From Eli Roth's The Horror Sesction

Our friends at Black Fawn Distribution have struck a deal to distribute Joe Begos's latest movie, Jimmy and Stiggs.

The film is the first release from The Horror Section, an all-encompassing horror media company started by Eli Roth. They started the venture to produce and distribute original films theatrically. The company is also looking into horror television, gaming, podcasts, and live events. The press release announces that this is the first distribution partnership between Black Fawn and Horror Section, which means that they are hoping for more releases down the road.

Black Fawn will host the Canadian premiere here in Toronto on September 25th. Other cities hosting screenings will include well-known spots to genre fans here in Canada: The Rio in Vancouver, The Mayfair in Ottawa, and The Playhouse in Hamilton. More venues and dates will be announced soon.

The trailer follows the full announcement, along with a small gallery of stills.