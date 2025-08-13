EFM Frontières Focus: New Co-production Program to Launch at EFM in 2026

It will be called EFM Frontières Focus and it bring attention to five projects that are either works in progress or already in production. The intent is to partner these projects with sales agents, distributors and festival programmers or secure completion finance.

Berlin’s European Film Market and Frontières, the international genre co-production market organized by Canada’s Fantasia Film Festival, are teaming to stage a EFM Frontières Focus, a showcase of five genre titles to held during next February’s EFM.

The genre films eligible for selection can range from psychological thrillers to horror, sci-fi, fantasy. and hybrid forms. Titles presented will be in works in progress or in production. Aiming to connect standout genre works with sales agents, distributors and festival programmers or secure completion finance, “this platform is committed to challenging outdated notions of the genre and spotlighting the creative force behind it,” highlighting “the depth, range and artistry of genre cinema,” the Berlin Film Festival announced Wednesday.

“Genre filmmaking is enjoying a remarkable surge in creativity and visibility, attracting leading creative voices, top talent and bigger budgets, and EFM Frontières Focus will place it firmly in the spotlight,” said Tanja Meissner, director of Berlinale Pro. “This exciting collaboration will open up new opportunities for creators, producers, and industry professionals, and is a natural extension of our shared commitment to bold storytelling and innovation in cinema,” Meissner said.

“Annick Mahnert and her team have consistently championed daring, visionary work, curating projects that push the boundaries. Their unique perspective has enriched the global genre market with stories that are as original as they are powerful. We’re truly pleased to have them on board for this new chapter.”

“Frontières is excited to partner with theEuropean Film Market (EFM) on this new initiative, creating a dynamic space for films in production and post-production to find sales and distribution opportunities. We’re proud to bring our genre-driven perspective to one of the industry’s most influential marketplaces,” Mahnert added.