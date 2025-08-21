THE WILDERNESS Trailer: Thriller Produced by Aaron Paul And Amy Berg in Theaters This October

The upcoming thriller, The Wilderness, produced by actor Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) and Amy Berg (Deliver Us from Evil), is coming only in theaters on October 17th. Based on real-life experiences of its writer/director Spencer King, the trailer debuted yesterday morning. If you have not caught up with it yet, here is your chance.

A group of troubled teenage boys are kidnapped from their homes and taken deep into the unforgiving Utah desert, where they are forced into a brutal and secretive "Wilderness Therapy" program. With no contact with the outside world, their only way home is to earn the approval of the enigmatic program director—whose motives are far from therapeutic. As the line between rehabilitation and manipulation blurs, the boys must decide whether to survive the program or escape it.

The Wilderness stars Emmy-nominated Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us), Hunter Doohan (Wednesday), Liana Liberato (Scream), Sean Avery (Oppenheimer), Vinessa Shaw (Hocus Pocus), Sam Jaeger (Parenthood, The Handmaid’s Tale), Aaron Holliday (Cocaine Bear), Matt Gomez-Hidaka (Ari Aster’s Eddington), and James Le Gros (Point Break).