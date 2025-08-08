Now Streaming Weekly: WEDNESDAY Returns, THE PICKUP Debuts

First, a quick reminder to check out our reviews of Caught By the Tides by Dustin Chang, (now streaming on the Criterion Channel); Clown in a Cornfield by J Hurtado, (now streaming on Shudder); and The Monkey, also by J Hurtado (now streaming on Hulu).

The Pickup (2025)

The film is now streaming on Prime Video.

Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson star as armored truck guards who cross paths with Keke Palmer in an action comedy, directed by Tim Story.

The opening sequence, featuring Davidson and Palmer meeting cute in a bank, with the former going nuts and demonstrating his ineptitude with his weapon, loudly declares: "this is a fantasy! Don't take anything seriously! Ha ha! This is a COMEDY MOVIE!" It only gets worse -- or funnier, if you're a fan of this type of comedy -- from there.

Director Tim Story, well-accustomed to making pleasing star vehicles, showcases the stars as needed, even as they strain to insert wisecracks. The stunt talent and vehicular mayhem prove once again that car wrecks are morbidly fascinating to watch.

Wednesday S2

The first four episodes of Season 2 are now streaming on Netflix. The remaining four episodes will debut September 3.

Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) returns to Nevermore Academy, now with younger brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) in tow, along with her mother Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), who is around the school more frequently in a new advisory position. Also returning is Wednesday's kooky roommate Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), Bianca (Joy Sunday), a siren whose voice magically compels, and other cast members from Season 1.

A new principal, Barry Dort (Steve Buscemi) has been installed, along with other new characters, which keeps the first four episodes popping as their true loyalties are revealed. The show is powered by Tim Burton's direction and Jenna Ortega's magnetic performance, which makes Wednesday a compulsive, easy show to binge.

King of the Hill S14

All ten episodes are now streaming on Hulu.

Despite living in Dallas, Texas, where the first 13 seasons were set, somehow I never watched the show when it aired on Fox from 1997 to 2009. Reading an absolutely wonderful and insightful article by Matt Zoller Seitz, however, convinced me to give it a try, and I'm very glad I did.

Created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, the animated show centers on Hank (Judge) and Peggy Hill (Kathy Najimy), who have returned from a longtime overseas job and are settling into retirement, and their son Bobby (Pamela Adlon), who is co-owner and chef at a German-Japanese restaurant in Dallas.

The character-based dialogue is genuinely witty and pointedly observational in its depiction of the oft-divisive modern culture in the U.S., as represented by Dallas and its environs. Beyond all the local references, the humor and the cultural and political commentary make it easy to recommend for all audiences.

