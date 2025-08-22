ANEMONE Trailer: Daniel Day-Lewis Returns

"All these years. The isolation. This is it. This is my life." Ronan Day-Lewis brings his father out of retirement for an intense psychological battle of wills with Sean Bean. Maybe it is the rhythm of the trailer, or the typeface used, but it is giving off Robert Egger's The Lighthouse vibes... in a good way.



The menace and psychosis of some of Daniel Day-Lewis' signature characters (Gangs of New York, There Will Be Blood, Phantom Thread) are on delicious display here. Given Sean Bean's track record for his characters surviving the duration of any given film, I do not like his odds here.



But the journey is the thing, and it looks like an emotional Grand Guignol of masculine hell. To the sound of chopping and burning wood, Anemone explores the complex and profound ties that exist between brothers, fathers, and sons.



Advice: When Daniel Day-Lewis laughs, that is your sign to run, and run fast. Put a handle-bar mustache on his face, and that is doubly so.