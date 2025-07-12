Neuchâtel 2025: THE ICE TOWER Wins Best Feature Film, THE UGLY STEPSISTER Wins The Silver Méliès
The fine folks the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival wrapped up the twenty-fourth edition of their festival this weekend. With the conclusion of the festival comes the awards
Lucile Hadžihalilović's dark fantasy, The Ice Queen, won the jury prize for best feature film, as well as the award for best production design. Emilie Blichfeldt's The Ugly Stepsister took home the Silver Méliès award and will compete for the Best European fantastic film at Sitges soon.
The youths and the festival audience really liked Pavlo Ostrikov's U Are The Universe, granting it awards from both groups. Short film award winners and all the honorifics are noted in the officlal announcement that follows.
NIFFF 2025: THE YEAR OF DIVERSITY, AUDACITY AND SUCCESSThe 24th edition of the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) just finished with a bang! 9 days of non-stop film screenings, impassionated talks, hypnotic performances, and imagination-expanding exhibitions. This 2025 edition offered an extensive cinematic overview including 127 works out of 42 countries from all around the world. Through this international selection, the NIFFF provided a better understanding of how genre cinema continually redefines the breadth of its diversity and commitment.Director Lucile Hadžihalilovic won the H.R. Giger “Narcisse” award for best feature film (CHF 10,000 given by the City of Neuchâtel) with her movie THE ICE TOWER, a modern tale about control and desire starring the stunning Clara Pacini and Marion Cotillard.The Silver Méliès was awarded to Emilie Blichfeldt for THE UGLY STEPSISTER, a queer, feminist take on the Cinderella tale.According to our initial estimates, attendance numbers went up year-to-year with 66'000 festivalgoers including 43'000 attendees.Of special importance this year was the grand opening of the festival’s new open air called HALLES OBSCURA. The brand-new layout was a resounding success, with multiple sold out screenings.Audience © Claire Zombas / NIFFF 2025COMING SOONSeveral films from the festival’s selection will soon be released in cinemas.DALLOWAY – Yann Gozlan, FR/BE, 2025 (Pathé Films) : 17.09.2025MOTHER’S BABY – Johanna Moder, AT/DE/CH, 2025 (Filmcoopi Zurich AG) : 18.09.2025ALPHA – Julia Ducournau, FR/BE, 2025 (Filmcoopi Zurich AG) : 20.08.2025EXIT 8 – Genki Kawamura, JP, 2025 (Praesens-Films AG) : 03.09.2025DANGEROUS ANIMALS – Sean Byrne, AU/US/CA, 2025 (Pathé Films) : 23.07.2025SIRÂT - Oliver Laxe, FR/ES, 2025 (Filmcoopi Zurich AG) : 10.09.2025EDDINGTON - Ari Aster, US/FI, 2025 (Ascot Elite) : 20.11.2025CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD - Eli Craig, US, 2025 (Praesens-Film AG): 20.08.2025SIRÂT (Oliver Laxe, FR/ES, 2025)INTERNATIONAL COMPETITIONH. R. GIGER «NARCISSE» AWARD FOR BEST FEATURE FILMCHF 10’000, Awarded by the City of NeuchâtelTHE ICE TOWER – Lucile Hadžihalilović (FR/DE/IT)World Sales: GoodfellasHonorable mention: HER WILL BE DONE – Julia Kowalski (FR/PL)World Sales: WTFilmsAwarded by the International Competition Jury:Emil Ferris, Hélène Frappat, Jean-Baptiste Del Amo, John Hsu, Olivier TheyskensPRIX IMAGING THE FUTURE FOR BEST PRODUCTION DESIGNCHF 3’000, Awarded by the NIFFFTHE ICE TOWER – Lucile Hadžihalilović (FR/DE/IT)World Sales: GoodfellasAwarded by the International Competition Jury:Emil Ferris, Hélène Frappat, Jean-Baptiste Del Amo, John Hsu, Olivier TheyskensNIFFF INTERNATIONAL CRITICS AWARDHonorificHONEY BUNCH – Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Dusty Mancinelli (CA/UK)World Sales: XYZ FilmsAwarded by the International Critics Jury:Ben Croll, Camille Regache, Margaux BaralonYOUTH AWARDBa111od watchU ARE THE UNIVERSE – Pavlo Ostrikov (UA/BE)World Sales: True Colors Glorious Film SrlAwarded by the Jury of the Denis-de-Rougemont & Blaise Cendrars HighschoolsRTS AUDIENCE AWARDBroadcast supportU ARE THE UNIVERSE – Pavlo Ostrikov (UA/BE)World Sales: True Colors Glorious Films SrlAwarded by the audienceASIAN COMPETITIONAUDIENCE AWARD FOR THE BEST ASIAN FILMBa111od watchREWRITE – Daigo Matsui (JP)World Sales: Pony Canyon Inc.Awarded by the audienceMÉLIÈS COMPETITIONSILVER MÉLIÈS FOR BEST FANTASTIC EUROPEAN FILM (WITH MIFF)NominationTHE UGLY STEPSISTER – Emilie Blichfeldt (NO/SE/PL/DK)Distribution: Ascot Elite Entertainment GmbhAwarded by the Méliès Jury:Diane Launier, Elise Otzenberger, Todd BrownSHORTS COMPETITIONSILVER MÉLIÈS FOR BEST FANTASTIC EUROPEAN SHORT FILM (WITH MIFF)HonorificSTOMACH BUG – Matty Crawford (UK)Producer: Karima Sammout KanellopoulouAwarded by the SSA/SUISSIMAGE Jury:Alessandra Gavin-Müller, Davide Staffiero, Mathieu AvanziH.R. GIGER “NARCISSE” AWARD FOR BEST SWISS SHORT FILMCHF 10’000, awarded by SSA et SUISSIMAGETV ODER DIE RUHESTÖRUNG AN DER WALDBERGSTRASSE – Frederic Siegel (CH)Distribution: YK Animation StudioAwarded by the SSA/SUISSIMAGE Jury:Alessandra Gavin-Müller, Davide Staffiero, Mathieu AvanziYOUTH'S AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILMHonorificTHE EGGREGORES' THEORY – Andrea Gatopoulos (IT)Distribution: Gargantua Film DistributionAwarded by the Jury of the Denis-de-Rougemont & Blaise Cendrars HighschoolsAUDIENCE AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILMHonorificPLAYING GOD – Matteo Burani (FR/IT)World Sales: Autour de MinuitAwarded by the audience
