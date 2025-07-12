Tribeca Coverage Hollywood News All Interviews Sci-Fi Crime Movies

Neuchâtel 2025: THE ICE TOWER Wins Best Feature Film, THE UGLY STEPSISTER Wins The Silver Méliès

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Neuchâtel 2025: THE ICE TOWER Wins Best Feature Film, THE UGLY STEPSISTER Wins The Silver Méliès
The fine folks the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival wrapped up the twenty-fourth edition of their festival this weekend. With the conclusion of the festival comes the awards
 
Lucile Hadžihalilović's dark fantasy, The Ice Queen, won the jury prize for best feature film, as well as the award for best production design. Emilie Blichfeldt's The Ugly Stepsister took home the Silver Méliès award and will compete for the Best European fantastic film at Sitges soon. 
 
The youths and the festival audience really liked Pavlo Ostrikov's U Are The Universe, granting it awards from both groups. Short film award winners and all the honorifics are noted in the officlal announcement that follows. 
 
NIFFF 2025: THE YEAR OF DIVERSITY, AUDACITY AND SUCCESS
 
The 24th edition of the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) just finished with a bang! 9 days of non-stop film screenings, impassionated talks, hypnotic performances, and imagination-expanding exhibitions. This 2025 edition offered an extensive cinematic overview including 127 works out of 42 countries from all around the world. Through this international selection, the NIFFF provided a better understanding of how genre cinema continually redefines the breadth of its diversity and commitment.
 
Director Lucile Hadžihalilovic won the H.R. Giger “Narcisse” award for best feature film (CHF 10,000 given by the City of Neuchâtel) with her movie THE ICE TOWER, a modern tale about control and desire starring the stunning Clara Pacini and Marion Cotillard.
 
The Silver Méliès was awarded to Emilie Blichfeldt for THE UGLY STEPSISTER, a queer, feminist take on the Cinderella tale. 
 
According to our initial estimates, attendance numbers went up year-to-year with 66'000 festivalgoers including 43'000 attendees.
 
Of special importance this year was the grand opening of the festival’s new open air called HALLES OBSCURA. The brand-new layout was a resounding success, with multiple sold out screenings.
 
 
da70bdfc-e2bd-012d-ef26-6fdbef21716c.jpeg
Audience © Claire Zombas / NIFFF 2025
 
COMING SOON
 
Several films from the festival’s selection will soon be released in cinemas. 
DALLOWAY – Yann Gozlan, FR/BE, 2025 (Pathé Films) : 17.09.2025
MOTHER’S BABY – Johanna Moder, AT/DE/CH, 2025 (Filmcoopi Zurich AG) : 18.09.2025
ALPHA – Julia Ducournau, FR/BE, 2025 (Filmcoopi Zurich AG) : 20.08.2025
EXIT 8 – Genki Kawamura, JP, 2025 (Praesens-Films AG) : 03.09.2025
DANGEROUS ANIMALS – Sean Byrne, AU/US/CA, 2025 (Pathé Films) : 23.07.2025
SIRÂT - Oliver Laxe, FR/ES, 2025 (Filmcoopi Zurich AG) :  10.09.2025
EDDINGTON - Ari Aster, US/FI, 2025 (Ascot Elite) : 20.11.2025
CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD - Eli Craig, US, 2025 (Praesens-Film AG): 20.08.2025
 
c78e08dc-1266-3043-c0db-2c9d9196fcca.jpeg
SIRÂT (Oliver Laxe, FR/ES, 2025)
 
INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION
 
H. R. GIGER «NARCISSE» AWARD FOR BEST FEATURE FILM
CHF 10’000, Awarded by the City of Neuchâtel
 
 
30ccb85d-3c7f-5f79-f5b5-5fe1aa11ff33.jpeg
 
THE ICE TOWER – Lucile Hadžihalilović (FR/DE/IT)
World Sales: Goodfellas
 
Honorable mention: HER WILL BE DONE – Julia Kowalski (FR/PL)
World Sales: WTFilms
 
Awarded by the International Competition Jury: 
Emil Ferris, Hélène Frappat, Jean-Baptiste Del Amo, John Hsu, Olivier Theyskens
 
PRIX IMAGING THE FUTURE FOR BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
CHF 3’000, Awarded by the NIFFF
 
THE ICE TOWER – Lucile Hadžihalilović (FR/DE/IT)
World Sales: Goodfellas
 
Awarded by the International Competition Jury: 
Emil Ferris, Hélène Frappat, Jean-Baptiste Del Amo, John Hsu, Olivier Theyskens
 
NIFFF INTERNATIONAL CRITICS AWARD 
Honorific
 
 
ddc9bff7-d4ee-8ca4-64ba-873aaa7c9cc0.jpeg
 
HONEY BUNCH – Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Dusty Mancinelli (CA/UK)
World Sales: XYZ Films
 
Awarded by the International Critics Jury: 
Ben Croll, Camille Regache, Margaux Baralon
 
YOUTH AWARD
Ba111od watch
 
 
c670503c-53e7-0549-2438-5f4162035997.jpeg
 
U ARE THE UNIVERSE – Pavlo Ostrikov (UA/BE)
World Sales: True Colors Glorious Film Srl
 
Awarded by the Jury of the Denis-de-Rougemont & Blaise Cendrars Highschools
 
RTS AUDIENCE AWARD
Broadcast support
 
U ARE THE UNIVERSE – Pavlo Ostrikov (UA/BE)
World Sales: True Colors Glorious Films Srl
 
Awarded by the audience
 
ASIAN COMPETITION
 
AUDIENCE AWARD FOR THE BEST ASIAN FILM
Ba111od watch
 
 
ec705279-d392-4528-7e96-979404b1b81c.jpeg
 
REWRITE – Daigo Matsui (JP)
World Sales: Pony Canyon Inc.
 
Awarded by the audience
 
MÉLIÈS COMPETITION 
 
SILVER MÉLIÈS FOR BEST FANTASTIC EUROPEAN FILM (WITH MIFF)
Nomination
 
 
fb8d8077-3a09-4b83-aa2e-7121b84d9048.jpeg
 
THE UGLY STEPSISTER  – Emilie Blichfeldt (NO/SE/PL/DK)
Distribution: Ascot Elite Entertainment Gmbh
 
Awarded by the Méliès Jury: 
Diane Launier, Elise Otzenberger, Todd Brown
 
SHORTS COMPETITION 
 
SILVER MÉLIÈS FOR BEST FANTASTIC EUROPEAN SHORT FILM (WITH MIFF)
Honorific
 
 
fc26cb6b-2939-c658-f7d2-29917373dbd5.jpeg
 
STOMACH BUG – Matty Crawford (UK)
Producer: Karima Sammout Kanellopoulou
 
Awarded by the SSA/SUISSIMAGE Jury: 
Alessandra Gavin-Müller, Davide Staffiero, Mathieu Avanzi
 
H.R. GIGER “NARCISSE” AWARD FOR BEST SWISS SHORT FILM
CHF 10’000, awarded by SSA et SUISSIMAGE
 
 
04182c2d-c2be-2e37-e5aa-1f4a42e7001d.jpeg
 
TV ODER DIE RUHESTÖRUNG AN DER WALDBERGSTRASSE – Frederic Siegel (CH)
Distribution: YK Animation Studio
 
Awarded by the SSA/SUISSIMAGE Jury: 
Alessandra Gavin-Müller, Davide Staffiero, Mathieu Avanzi
 
YOUTH'S AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM
Honorific
 
 
b93a7e02-163f-5faa-7958-c9670d817c57.jpeg
 
THE EGGREGORES' THEORY – Andrea Gatopoulos (IT)
Distribution: Gargantua Film Distribution
 
Awarded by the Jury of the Denis-de-Rougemont & Blaise Cendrars Highschools
 
AUDIENCE AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM
Honorific
 
 
b7fbf33d-ed05-2325-9760-faa1c5f9c556.jpeg
 
PLAYING GOD – Matteo Burani (FR/IT)
World Sales: Autour de Minuit
 
Awarded by the audience
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2025 ScreenAnarchy LLC.