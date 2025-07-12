Neuchâtel 2025: THE ICE TOWER Wins Best Feature Film, THE UGLY STEPSISTER Wins The Silver Méliès

The fine folks the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival wrapped up the twenty-fourth edition of their festival this weekend. With the conclusion of the festival comes the awards

Lucile Hadžihalilović's dark fantasy, The Ice Queen, won the jury prize for best feature film, as well as the award for best production design. Emilie Blichfeldt's The Ugly Stepsister took home the Silver Méliès award and will compete for the Best European fantastic film at Sitges soon.

The youths and the festival audience really liked Pavlo Ostrikov's U Are The Universe, granting it awards from both groups. Short film award winners and all the honorifics are noted in the officlal announcement that follows.