SPACEBALLS 2: THE SEARCH FOR MORE MONEY Teaser Trailer: Mel Brooks Returns

Mel Brooks is truly an American national treasure. At 98 years old, he is still making movies that take the piss out of movie-making. As promised by the wise and powerful (or just plain) Yogurt in 1987's Star Wars trilogy parody, Spaceballs, "Lord willing, we will all return in Spaceballs 2: The Search For More Money."



Apparently, that is going to happen on its 40th anniversary, as Amazon Studios is releasing the decades-delayed sequel, theatrically, in 2027.



John Candy, Dick Van Patten, Joan Rivers, John Hurt, and others, who have passed on a while ago, will not be returning (hopefully no ghoulish CGI versions either, although maybe Brooks will parody this too), but the sequel has apparently coaxed Canadian National Treasure Rick Moranis out of quasi-retirement to appear as the delightful Dark Helmet. I hope he is still drinking coffee while watching the radar.



A lot has changed since 1987 in the fan-culture landscape, and this teaser lets you know just how much franchise filmmaking is now the norm, and how ridiculous "existing IP" movies are in 2025.



May the Schwartz(tm) be with him. Whatta world, whatta world...