SCREAMBOX in June: Streaming Line-Up Includes BLEEDING And Films From Romero, Argento, Fulci, And Bava

Congratulations, you have made it to the halfway point of the year. It is time to reward yourself with some good old fashioned genre goodness.

The folks at Screambox have revealed their lineup of films for the month of June. There is only one Screambox original this month, the vampire flick Bleeding, where vampire blood is harvested as a drug.

Still, if you want to catch up with some classics and their creators then you are in for a treat. Films from Romero, Argento, Fulci and Bava are in the mix. As well, there are films from genre icons like Jamie Lee Curtis, Bruce Campbell, Robert Englund, and Christopher Lee.

The led in to Summer is looking pretty hot, no?