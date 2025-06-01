SCREAMBOX in June: Streaming Line-Up Includes BLEEDING And Films From Romero, Argento, Fulci, And Bava
Congratulations, you have made it to the halfway point of the year. It is time to reward yourself with some good old fashioned genre goodness.
The folks at Screambox have revealed their lineup of films for the month of June. There is only one Screambox original this month, the vampire flick Bleeding, where vampire blood is harvested as a drug.
Still, if you want to catch up with some classics and their creators then you are in for a treat. Films from Romero, Argento, Fulci and Bava are in the mix. As well, there are films from genre icons like Jamie Lee Curtis, Bruce Campbell, Robert Englund, and Christopher Lee.
The led in to Summer is looking pretty hot, no?
SCREAMBOX June Streaming Line-Up Includes George Romero, Dario Argento, Lucio Fulci, Mario BavaSCREAMBOX has revealed the new films that are joining the horror streaming service in June.If you’re thirsty for more blood in the wake of Sinners, sink your fangs into the SCREAMBOX Original film Bleeding on June 10. In a world where vampire blood is harvested as a drug, two desperate teenagers on the run from a vicious dealer break into an empty house and find a sleeping girl locked inside.This month celebrates the masters of horror with new additions from George Romero (Two Evil Eyes), Dario Argento (The Cat o' Nine Tails, Inferno), Lucio Fulci (Zombie, House by the Cemetery, Manhattan Baby, Contraband), Bob Clark (Deathdream), and Mario Bava (Shock).There's also several cults classics featuring genre icons like Jamie Lee Curtis (Terror Train), Bruce Campbell (Maniac Cop 2), Robert Englund (Dead & Buried), Christopher Lee (Satanic Rites of Dracula, Night of the Blood Monster), and Tom Savini (The Prowler).The month’s full schedule is as follows:June 6: The Cat o' Nine Tails, The Night Evelyn Came Out of the Grave, Huddam, Mister Creep, Savage Weekend, Devil’s Nightmare, Satanic Rites of Dracula, Deathdream, Stagefright, The House by the Cemetery, ZombieJune 10: BleedingJune 13: Terror Train, Psychomania, The Man in Room 6, Day of the Animals, Don't Go in the Woods, To Fire You Come At Last, The Prowler, Fulci TalksJune 20: Contraband, Daughters of Darkness, Inferno, Manhattan Baby, Maniac Cop 2, Maniac Cop 3: Badge Of Silence, Mondo Cane, Mondo Cane 2June 27: Dead & Buried, The White Reindeer, Grand Duel, Macabre, Night of the Blood Monster, Shock, Snuff, Two Evil EyesStart screaming now with SCREAMBOX on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Prime Video, Roku, Fire TV, YouTube TV, Samsung, Comcast, Cox, and Screambox.com.
