Palm Springs ShortFest Forum: All You Need to Know & What You Need to Learn

There is a lot to learn about the film industry, and not all of it is taught at films schools. Festivals like Palm Springs Shortfest fill the gap, especially from the business side, with knowledge essential to all emerging filmmakers, on how ot navigate this complicated art form on both the creative and business side. The ShortFest Forum has some exicted panels and discussions to those attending, or who are thinking about attending. Details are below and on the festival website.

Taking place June 27-29 at the Renaissance Hotel Palm Springs, the ShortFest Forum will feature a dynamic lineup of thought-provoking panels, intimate roundtable discussions, and interactive sessions, bringing together industry experts and filmmakers Sponsored by the City of Palm Springs, screenings for the Palm Springs International ShortFest will be presented at the Festival Theaters in Palm Springs from June 24-30, 2025. This year’s Forum programs and participants include:



Short to Feature

Friday, June 27 — 10:00am - 11:00am

Taking the giant step from shorts to feature filmmaking doesn’t have to be intimidating! Hear from our panel of seasoned filmmakers about their own journeys and learnings as they stepped into making features for the first time, and discover the best way to prepare yourself for the next chapter.



• Panelists: Jesy Odio (Producer, Everyday in Kaimukī), Josh Margolin (Director, Thelma), Pasqual Gutierrez (Director, Serious People), Valerie Steinberg (Executive Producer, The Inspection, Disney's Bite Size Halloween)

• Moderator: Peter Debruge (Chief Film Critic, Variety)



Pitch Like A Pro

Friday, June 27 — 11:30am - 12:30pm

Don’t miss one of our most popular events, centered on the art of perfecting your pitch. Hear from industry experts about do’s and don’ts for pitching and tips on getting your delivery just right. Submit your pitch ahead of time for the chance to pitch directly to the panelists and receive feedback live! Three pitches will be pre-selected and confirmed prior to the panel. The panel is open to all, advance registration required for those wanting to pitch.



• Panelists: Aanch Khaneja (Producer, ¡WOW!), Katie White (Producer, Best Summer Ever), Matt Rosen (Manager, Navigation), Constanza Castro (Producer, Papa Melissa, 271 Films)

• Moderator: Manuel Betancourt (Critic, FilmWeek)



Going Viral: Lessons from the Creator Economy

Friday, June 27 — 1:00pm - 2:00pm

In a world where content creation is king, what can filmmakers learn from viral creators? This dynamic conversation brings together digital storytellers who have cracked the code of online virality alongside industry executives seasoned in this fast-paced world. We’ll explore how short-form content is evolving, the creative strategies behind breakout success across platforms, and what narrative and audience-building techniques translate best in the age of algorithms.



• Panelists: Adriana Ducassi (Director, Go Off with Jess & Julissa), Jessica Komitor (Director, People of New York), Susan Lee (SVP, Marketing and Brand Partnerships, Underscore Talent), Rebecca Rusheen (Digital Talent Agent, Gersh) and Wynter Mitchell-Rohrbaugh (Strategist, Two Six Eighty Corp)

• Moderator: Tracy Gilchrist (VP, Editorial & Special Projects at EqualPride)



Breaking Into Television

Friday, June 27 — 2:30pm - 3:30pm

Ever wondered what it takes to start working in television? Hear from prominent directors, writers, showrunners, and industry experts about the current television landscape, what they anticipate for the future, and the best ways to forge a path into this coveted area of the industry.



• Panelists: Daniel Willis (Director, Matlock, The Rookie), Marvin Lemus (Writer/Director, Gente-fied), and Meera Menon (Director, Ms Marvel, Westworld, Outlander), and Auri Maruri (TV Literary Agent, Gersh)

• Moderator: Michael Schneider (Executive Editor, TV at Variety)



Ask Me Anything: Festivals

Friday, June 27 — 4:00pm - 5:00pm

A Forum favorite! Meet the programmers from festivals around the country who are keen to spotlight work from emerging and established filmmakers. Learn about how selection processes work, do’s and don’ts for submissions, and how to make the most of a film festival experience. Bring all your questions as the audience are the moderators!



• Panelists: Ash Hoyle (Programmer, Sundance), Gabe Van Amburgh (Senior Manager Film & TV Programming, SXSW), Paul Sloop (Lead Programmer of Short Films, Cleveland International Film Festival), Lauren Thelen (Programming Director, Nashville Film Festival), Nichole Young (Short Film Programmer, AFI)



One-on-Ones Session 1: Industry Executive Mentors (Filmmakers only)

Saturday, June 28 — 10:00am - 11:15am

Don’t miss the chance to meet in person with an industry professional as part of our One on Ones. These general meetings are designed to allow you the opportunity to ask burning questions about areas of the industry you are interested in working in or learning more about, general career advice, or ways to best position yourself and your work as you move forward. Limited seating - advance sign-up required.



• Participants: Ahbra Perry (Vice President, Chroma), Alan Luna (Producer/Casting Director, ABL Casting), Alberto Medina (Talent Manager & Producer, BASH Entertainment), Beau Farrell (Curator, Vimeo), Brandt Wrightsman (VP Production & Development US Film & TV, Anton Corp), Evan Schwartz (Head of Content, Wolfe Video), Francis Roman (Senior Film & TV Festival Programming Manager, SXSW), Ian Bignell (Festival Strategist, Festival Formula), Imani Davis (Film Programmer, American Cinematheque), Isis Masoud (Casting Director/ Filmmaker/Actress, The Nonfiction Hotlist), Jacqueline Mosher (Manager, Rain Management Group), Jim Buchholz (President, Riverside International Film Festival), Kate Sharp (Literary Manager/Producer, Bellevue Productions), Katie Bignell (Festival Strategist, Festival Formula), Maddie Neil (Agent, WME), Matt Klasco (Manager/Producer, Adventure Media), Matt Rosen (Manager, Navigation), Max Geschwind (Agent, CAA), Nick Romano (Creative Executive, 18hz), Ritesh Mehta (Story Consultant/ Programmer/Journalist/Critic, IndieWire), Rodrigo Moscoso (Manager/Producer, Zero Gravity Management), Sola Fasehun (Founder/Co-Director, The Diversity & Inclusion Film Festival), Stephanie Pfingsten (Founder/Publicist, Lumos PR)



One-on-Ones Session: Filmmaker Mentors (Filmmakers only)

Saturday, June 28 — 12:00pm - 1:15pm

Don’t miss the chance to meet in person with an established filmmaker as part of our One on Ones. These general meetings give you the opportunity to ask burning questions about their careers, aspects of filmmaking you are interested in learning more about, general advice, or ways to best position yourself and your work as you move forward. Limited seating - advance sign-up required.



• Participants: Allie Perison (Writer/Director/Producer), Andrew Carlberg (Producer, Skin), Aurora Brachman (Director, Still Processing), Branton Choi (Executive Producer, Christmas Eve at Miller’s Point), Brock Williams (Producer, Indigo Girls: It’s Only Life After All), Daniel Talbott (Screenwriter/Director/Producer, Midday Black Midnight Blue), Diego Najera (Producer, Artefacto Cinema/Borderlands), Drew Dickler (Filmmaker/Producer, Fireboys), Erin Brown Thomas (Writer/Director/Producer, Chasers), Jessica Sanders (Director, After Innocence), Julianna Ornelas (Independent Producer, Kismet Productions), Lucas Ford (Producer, Portal to Hell), Kristen Buckels Cantrell (Director/Filmmaker), Lindsay Carpenter (Writer/Director, Little One), Marissa Goldman (Writer/Director), Mireia Vilanova (Producer, Cartuna), Monika Skerbelis (Director, Emerging Filmmaker Showcase at The American Pavilion), Rona Edwards (Producer), Sue-Ellen Chitunya (Producer/Filmmaker), Usman Ally (Writer/Director/Producer, All Our Stories Inc), Wale Adetula (Director, Helium Films UK), Winter Dunn (Director), Taylor Bakken (Head of Development, Wicious Pictures), Doménica Castro (Producer), and Ahmed El Zoghby (Director).



One-on-Ones Session: Collaborator Matchup (Filmmakers only)

Saturday, June 28 — 2:15pm - 3:30pm

Our newest interactive event! Are you a director seeking a producer for your new project? An actor looking for the writer that will have your next meaty role? Whatever hat(s) you might wear in the filmmaking process, let us step in and help you find your next great collaborator through these structured general meetings. Limited seating - advance sign-up required.



Roundtable Meet & Greet: Representatives & Episodic (Filmmakers only)

Sunday, June 29 — 12:30pm - 1:30pm

We are proud to introduce a new roundtable this year! In an intimate group setting, hear directly from prominent agents & managers about how they build relationships with filmmakers, and how your work can stand out from the crowd. OR sit down with established writers and directors working in television to learn about how they began their careers and what advice helped them succeed. Bring your questions - we’ll rotate every 20 minutes, so you’ll be able to meet with 3 speakers total. This event is first-come, first-served with limited seating so we recommend arriving early.



• Participants: Bayan Joonam (Executive Producer, Laugh Cry Wow), Charlotte Lichtman (Agent, CAA), Julien Levesque (Agent, The Gersh Agency), Kimberly Ann Harrison (Showrunner/Executive Producer, 20th Century Studios), Marc Mounier (Manager/Producer, Entertainment 360), Paola Franco (Manager Drama Development Original Series, Netflix), Roberto Larios (TV Literary Agent, Verve Talent & Literary Agency), Sarah Carbiener (Television Writer/Producer, Rick and Morty)



Roundtable Meet & Greet: Development & Artist Support (Filmmakers only)

Sunday, June 29 — 2:30pm - 3:30pm

Our signature roundtable event returns! In an intimate group setting, hear directly from development executives and organizations involved in artist support and granting to learn about how they select the filmmakers they work with, what they look for, and what opportunities exist for your project. Bring your questions - we’ll rotate every 20 minutes, so you’ll be able to meet with 3 speakers total. This event is first-come, first-served with limited seating so we recommend arriving early.



• Participants: Ahkeyah Andrada (Director of Development, Lord Miller), Greta Fuentes (Vice President Film, MACRO), Kaylee Madrid (Creative Executive, Ley Line Entertainment), Matthew Takata (Sundance), Sean Aversa (Creative Executive, Zero Gravity Management), Valerie Martinez (Senior Manager Artist Development, Film Independent), Missy Laney (Development Executive), Craig Parish (Senior Programmer, Slamdance)



One-on-ones are filmmaker-only with limited seating and require pre-registration, which is open until June 16. For any Forum questions, please contact shortfestforum@psfilmfest.org.