GHOST KILLER Trailer: Japanese Action Flick From BABY ASSASSINS Alums is Coming!
Kensuke Sonomura's third film, Ghost Killer, is coming to digital on July 22nd followed by a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD on September 23rd from the folks at Well GO USA.
Three of the players in the hit action comedy franchise Baby Assassins came together for this one: Sonomura who handled stunts for those films, writer Yugo Sakamoto and one of its stars, Akari Takaishi. Watch the all-new trailer down below and you'll see Baby Assassins's DNA all over this movie. It's like a closely related, slightly cranky cousin who likes it darker.
Ghost Killer was one of my most favorite things I saw last year and it is good to see the festival that I help program is mentioned down below, as well.
When college student Fumika (Akari Takaishi) stumbles upon the bullet that ended hitman Kudo’s (Masanori Mimoto) life, his vengeful spirit takes hold of her body. Now possessed by a ruthless assassin’s rage and skills, she becomes an unstoppable force, hunting down those responsible for his death. As the body count rises, the line between Fumika and Kudo begins to blur. From the action director of Baby Assassins, One-Percent Warrior, and Bad City, GHOST KILLER delivers a furious tale of supernatural revenge.Acclaimed stunt coordinator (Baby Assassins franchise, Resident Evil franchise) Kensuke Sonomura drops his third film as a director (Bad City, Hydra) – the fun, action-packed, crowd-pleasing and genre-bending GHOST KILLER, exclusively debuting on Digital July 22, before hitting 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD September 23 from Well Go USA Entertainment. After being possessed by the ghost of vengeful hit man, a female college student agrees to help him finish his quest for vengeance from beyond the grave. Winner of the Best Feature Film Bronze Award at the 2024 Saskatoon Fantastic Film Festival, GHOST KILLER stars Akari Takaishi (Baby Assassins franchise), Mario Kuroba (Hard Days), and Masanori Mimoto (Baby Assassins, Hydra, Enter the Fat Dragon).
