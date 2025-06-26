GHOST KILLER Trailer: Japanese Action Flick From BABY ASSASSINS Alums is Coming!

Kensuke Sonomura's third film, Ghost Killer, is coming to digital on July 22nd followed by a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD on September 23rd from the folks at Well GO USA.

Three of the players in the hit action comedy franchise Baby Assassins came together for this one: Sonomura who handled stunts for those films, writer Yugo Sakamoto and one of its stars, Akari Takaishi. Watch the all-new trailer down below and you'll see Baby Assassins's DNA all over this movie. It's like a closely related, slightly cranky cousin who likes it darker.

Ghost Killer was one of my most favorite things I saw last year and it is good to see the festival that I help program is mentioned down below, as well.