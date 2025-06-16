Exclusive: Two Images From Italian Occult Film MORS OMNIA SOLVIT

Here is a wee bit of a wake-me-up for the start of your week. We have two exclusive images from the Italian occult horror, Mors Omnia Solvit, directed by Congrega Esoterica Padovana.

The film stars Samael Von Martin, the former guitarist and founder of the historical black metal band Evol. Because of course it would.

Mors Omnia Solvit reinterprets the classical myth of Persephone and Hades, exploring themes of love, death and alienation in a hopeless world where the line between eros and thanatos dissolves. Set in contemporary society, the story features a young woman, a modern incarnation of Persephone, who lives an alienated life trapped in a desolate and oppressive environment. One day she meets a group of death worshippers, a sect led by Hades, who explores the limits of life and death through disturbing rituals and extreme visions. Persephone will embrace her own dissolution, transcending any connection to reality, becoming one with the realm of the dead and thus twisting the original myth. TetroVideo and DarkVeins Records are distributing the flick. The two exclusive images, along with an uncensored version of the poster created by Maira Pedroni, album cover artist for an eclectic list of gnarly and dark musical acts. Clearly NSFW, which we have not done in a while, so, wheeeeeeeeeeeee!