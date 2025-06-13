Exclusive: Dance Macabre Announces Ten... no... Twelve, TWELVE!!! Film Release
Addendum: In the midst of getting this prepared the lineup of ten went to twelve, hence the change in format that follows in the announcement. One title was missing from the original announcement and two more were to be added on.
Our friends at Danse Macabre have asked us to share with you their dozen-film lineup of releases for the second half of 2025.
Focusing primarily on the Summer months of June through August horror genres from house invasions, psychological thrillers, survival horror to body horror films deemed too harsh for audiences in the UK for their depictions of violence that they were banned from the region! What fun!
The complete schedule of all twelve films follows in the full announcement. A gallery of posters for the slate will be found, down below.
Danse Macabre Scares Up Ten Terrific Horror FilmsFor Release in North America, UK and AustralasiaDanse Macabre, the distribution division of world sales company Jinga Films, has announced a slate of new genre films for release in USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.The Q2 and Q3 2025 slate includes Mike Hurst’s occult horror “Transmission” (June 24), Matthew Freiheit’s social media thriller “Iconic” (July 15), Brian & Laurence Avenet-Bradleys sci-fi horror “The Protos Experiment” (July 15), Dejan Babosek’s abduction thriller “Hole” (July 15) and Mike McCutchen’s survival horror “A Game in the Woods” (August 26).Part found-footage, part mockumentary, “Transmission” follows Rachel Roth (Nicole Cinaglia), as she investigates the mysterious disappearance of her grandfather (Vernon Wells). He was a successful horror film director until his leading actress was murdered. She discovers that he studied occult rituals to portray them accurately in his final film, Transmission, which is rumoured to be cursed. Blurring the lines between fiction and reality, she tempts fate by watching the film and comes face to face with the devil. Transmission received its world premiere at Frightfest.“Iconic” is a stylish thriller about the perils of social media starring real-life influencers. Set in downtown Los Angeles, a fashion model (Emma Jade) struggles to maintain her sanity after being pursued by a violent stalker. She finds solace in an obsessive relationship with a photographer (Alyssa Anthony) until they are consumed by drugs, paranoia and jealousy.Written by cult horror author Simon Clark “The Protos Experiment” follows a scientist (Corey Landis) who uses memory implants to revolutionise the prison system. Four death row inmates (Anja Akstin, Fred Thomas Jr., Ricky Herrera, Trista Robinson) must escape or risk losing their minds forever. The Protos Experiment received its world premiere at Another Hole In The Head Film Festival where it won Best Feature.In Slovenian thriller “Hole”, two con artists (Lea Cok, Marko Plantan) seduce and rob lonely women. But their plans go terribly wrong when they accidentally kill one of their victims (Darja Khrin) and attempt to bury her body in the woods. The UK premiere will take place at Raindance Film Festival on June 21st 2025.“A Game in the Woods” is a redneck survival horror in the style of Hostel and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. After a rancher dies, his granddaughter (Eleanor Skeen) discovers masked hunters on his land competing in a twisted game of life and death. Will she and her friends survive this most dangerous game? A Game In The Woods received its world premiere at Fantaspoa in Brazil.In addition to these new titles, Danse Macabre will re-release a selection of cult favorites on Bluray, including Adam Rehmeier’s controversial horror “The Bunny Game” (June 24). Banned in the UK for its real-life depiction of body modification, this unflinching horror stars Rodleen Getsic as a prostitute who fights to survive after being abducted by a psychotic trucker.Julian Richards occult horror “Darklands” (July 15) is about a newspaper reporter (Craig Fairbrass) who is lured into a terrifying conspiracy of pagan rituals and human sacrifice when he investigates the death of a steelworker. Presented as a 4K remastered directors cut, this first indigenous Welsh horror film won the Melies D’Argent for Best European Fantasy Film in 1997 was praised for reinventing British horror movies in the 90’s.Other titles to be re-released by Danse Macabre include Matt Stuertz’s occult home invasion horror “Tonight She Comes” and Federico Zampagleone’s neo-giallo “Tulpa”.Midst-of-publication additionsECHOES OF FEAR by Brian & Laurence Avenet-BradleyAfter inheriting her grandfather's house, a young woman confronts evil spirits whilst unravelling the mystery surrounding his death.Release date July 7th 2025THE HOUSE WITH 100 EYES by Jim RoofA middle-class couple with the unusual hobby of making snuff films are planning to make a “triple feature”; three victims, three kills, all in one night. They have rigged their house with cameras and now all they need are some victims.Release date July 15th 2025DEAD RINGER by Tini TullmannAfter being accused of beating his wife, a famous artist discovers that his twin brother, who supposedly died at birth, has re-appeared and is intent on destroying his life.Release date July 29th 2025
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.