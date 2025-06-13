Exclusive: Dance Macabre Announces Ten... no... Twelve, TWELVE!!! Film Release

Addendum: In the midst of getting this prepared the lineup of ten went to twelve, hence the change in format that follows in the announcement. One title was missing from the original announcement and two more were to be added on.

Our friends at Danse Macabre have asked us to share with you their dozen-film lineup of releases for the second half of 2025.

Focusing primarily on the Summer months of June through August horror genres from house invasions, psychological thrillers, survival horror to body horror films deemed too harsh for audiences in the UK for their depictions of violence that they were banned from the region! What fun!

The complete schedule of all twelve films follows in the full announcement. A gallery of posters for the slate will be found, down below.