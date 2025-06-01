ARROW in June: K-Horror, Corin Hardy Selects and THE INVISIBLE SWORDSMAN

ARROW Player Announces June 2025 Lineup

Now that the month of June has arrived it is time to check in with our friends at Arrow and see what is coming to the Arrow Video Player.

There is a load of K-Horror coming our way and a fine, currated list of films from director, Corin Hardy. Check out the rest of the lineup for June down below.

Cult Streamer Launches Korean Body Horror,

Sacrificial Anthologies, Backwoods Nightmares,

Sword Fights, Corin Hardy Selects & More

﻿

June 2025 Seasons:

Killer K-Horror, Corin Hardy Selects

Arrow Video is excited to announce the June 2025 lineup of their subscription-based ARROW platform, available to subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland. Enjoy a selection of new titles, from carefully cultivated curations to shorts by new talent. For serious enthusiasts, ARROW offers deep dives into the tastes of filmmakers that changed the way we see the genre.

The ARROW June 2025 lineup bookends with Korean and Japanese genre gems. At the top of the month, exclusively on ARROW, subscribers can enjoy Devils, an intense op/serial killer body swap from writer/director Kim Jae-hoon, and Body Parts, an a twisted and grisly anthology, featuring five ritualistic gruesome tales. June will cap with an underseen Japanese gem. Mysterious sprites, eerie supernatural goings on and heroic sword-fighting action in The Invisible Swordsman, a mystical tale of vengeance and adventure from the makers of the Zatoichi, Daimajin and Yokai Monsters films.

The lineup kicks off June 6 with Killer K-Horror (UK/IRE/US/CAN), a varied collection of Korean nightmares. You'll find twisted tales and blood-soaked confrontations, revengeful spirits and ravenous zombies... And when you think it's finally over, that's when it truly begins.

Titles Include: Body Parts, Devils, Zombie For Sale.

Body Parts (UK/IRE/US/CAN): Si-kyung, a young reporter, infiltrates an unnamed religious group. Invited to a special ceremony, she witnesses strange things happening in the prayer house. Five sacrifices and five stories are offered by the people who desperately wait to be heard by their god. When the story is over, she too must make a sacrifice.

Devils (UK/IRE/US/CAN): Having lost his colleague to a serial murderer two years ago, homicide detective Jae-hwan is unable to contain his hatred toward the murderer and dives headfirst into hunting the brutal killer. Jae-hwan finally comes face to face with the murderer Jin-hyuk but in the heat of the chase, they get into an accident. Waking up in a hospital, Jae-hwan realizes his body has been switched with that of the murderer. To protect his family and uncover the secret of this body switch, Jae-hwan, who's trapped in the murderer's body, begins a desperate chase.

On June 11, the director of The Nun and The Hallow takes his turn through the archives of ARROW in Corin Hardy Selects.

“Pick 10 you say? I say I’m picking 22. And that was tough as well. There’s some of Asian cinema’s finest revenge and J-Horror, nightmarish horror dream-worlds, monsters, demons and ‘shunting’, so definitely something for everyone.”

Titles Include: Creepshow II, Basket Case, When Romero Met Del Toro.

Streaming as of June 13, Calvaire (UK/IRE/US/CAN), is a gripping, utterly involving thriller that has drawn comparisons to Deliverance and The Hills Have Eyes. Traveling cabaret singer Marc Stevens (Laurent Lucas, Raw), finds himself stranded when his van breaks down in a remote mountain region in France, but is rescued by local innkeeper Mr. Bartel (Jackie Berroyer) who offers to help Marc fix his van and give him shelter for the night. But Bartel is fragile and unstable, and Marc reminds him of his long lost wife. Soon, Bartel is refusing to let Marc leave. With his van sabotaged and no means of calling for help, Marc’s ordeal is about to begin…

On June 20, exclusive for US subscribers, ARROW offers Extinction: The GMO Chronicles (US). The remaining survivors of pan-global epidemic face a race against time to find a cure before they succumb to its zombie-inducing effects.

June 23 brings the lineup to an epic close with The Invisible Swordsman (UK/ IRE/ US/ CAN). In Edo-era Japan, Sanshiro diligently hones his sword-fighting technique at the kendo dojo, but no amount of practice can hide the fact that he is both clumsy and cowardly. When his samurai father falls prey to a gang of murderous phantom thieves while on night watch duties, Sanshiro is drawn to the banks of the Sanzu River that separates the worlds of the living and the dead. Here he encounters a strange being that introduces itself as a Shokera. The otherworldly apparition offers advice on how Sanshiro can avenge his father with the aid of a mysterious potion with the power to turn him invisible. But first Sanshiro must gather the ingredients, and his father’s killers might be closer to home than he thinks.

Directed by Yoshiyuki Kuroda (Lone Wolf and Cub: White Heaven in Hell), and beautifully shot by Hiroshi Imai (The Haunted Palace), the film boasts a sumptuous attention to its historical setting, costume design, fight choreography and period details, all with an added dose of rip-roaring fantasy and adventure.