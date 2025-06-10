Shorts! with John C. Reilly, Bella Ramsay, Alan Cumming, Reggie Watts and more at Palm Springs ShortFest

Short films still remain a vital part of cinema. Yes, they can be so-called calling cards for filmmakers, an entry point to making a feature. But they are also a mode until themselves; some stories just work better in the short form, often greater risks can be taken in narrative and performance. Experimental cinema, in both content and creation, can happen in shorts. Palm Springs has been one of the foremost short film festivals for a long time, and they have another terrific programme for the 2025 edition. Details from the press release below.

Palm Springs ShortFest's 31st edition is set to welcome audiences at the Festival Theaters from June 24-30, 2025. In all, the festival will screen 51 curated programs showcasing 311 films from 64 countries and territories, including 45 World Premieres, 10 International Premieres, 36 North American Premieres, 19 U.S. Premieres., and 94 California Premieres. More than 6,200 short films from 141 countries and territories were submitted. Tickets will be available on Thursday, June 5 at psfilmfest.org.



“Brimming with inspired storytellers and experimentation, this year’s ShortFest once again promises short films which push boundaries, spark conversations, and entertain audiences,” said Lili Rodriguez, Artistic Director of the Palm Springs International Film Society. “As we mark our 31st year, we embrace the fresh voices shaping the future of this industry, the short form which continues to elevate the medium of moviemaking to new heights. We’re thrilled to bring these stories to our passionate Palm Springs community and to welcome filmmakers from across the world to the Coachella Valley.”



Short films featuring celebrated film and television actors include Aria starring Pauline Chalamet; BDAY Private Dick starring John C. Reilly and Nick Thune; Blood Boys starring Booboo Stewart; Cattywampus starring Hamish Linklater and John Carroll Lynch; Dragfox starring Ian McKellen and Divina De Campo; Dust to Dust starring Tess Goldwyn; Fireline starring Bobby Soto and Fabian Alomar; Good Boy Banjo starring Albert Birney and Shirley Chen; Hatchlings starring Demi Singelton; Heaven is Nobody’s starring Roger Guenveur Smith; How Was Your Weekend? starring James Morosini and Rachael Harris; I Want To Feel Fun starring Esther Povitsky and Simon Rex; Interloper starring Chloe East and Ryan Simpkins; Little One starring Lucy Walters; Learning How to Drive with Alicia Silverstone; Main Man starring Haley Joel Osment, Finn Wittrock, and Jenny Yang; Matilda and the Brave Escape starring Bella Ramsey; Max Distance starring John Daly; Melody of Love starring Jane Levy and John Reynolds; Moon Lake directed by Jeannie Sui Wonders and starring Chase Sui Wonders; No Experience Necessary starring Michael Graceffa; Petra and the Sun starring Fernando Solís Lara; Retirement Plan starring Domhnall Gleeson; Rhoda starring Emma D’Arcy; She Raised Me starring Rosie O’Donnell; Sleazy Tiger starring Alan Cumming; Tape Worm starring CJ Beckford and Antonia Campbell-Hughes; Tanning Zone directed by Chloe East; Thanks for Having Me starring Caleb Hearon, Johnny Berchtold and Ryan Simpkins; The Errand directed by Hayley Marie Norman and starring Vanessa Chester; The Last Cinnamon Roll starring Reggie Watts; The Yellow starring Haley Joel Osmont and Marin Hinkle; Three Keenings starring Seamus O'Hara; What Freedom starring Ashley Park; What’s the Deal with Birds? starring Chris Pine and Kimia Behpoornia; Where We Came From starring Archie Panjabi; and You Know You Wanna Stay starring Elsie Fisher.



In addition to short films, ShortFest will be spotlighting the Hulu drama Paradise, created by Dan Fogelman and starring Sterling K. Brown. Award-winning writer, director, and ShortFest alum Hanelle M. Culpepper will attend the screening of episode "You Asked for Miracles," which she directed. Culpepper attended ShortFest in 2003 with her shorts A Single Rose and Six and the City. Her diverse work as a director in television includes the pilot for Star Trek: Picard as well as episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte, Westworld, True Story, The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray, Anansi Boys, Kung Fu and more.



For more details on the programme, passes and tickets, visit the festival website.