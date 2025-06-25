40 ACRES Official Restricted Trailer: In Cinemas Across Canada on July 4th

Hey Canada! Keep an eye out for Canadian horror thriller 40 Acres next Friday, July 4th. The film from writer and director R.T. Thorne will be playing in cinemas across the country. You will have recovered from our particularly charged and sovereign Canada Day by then so escape the heat of Summer and check out 40 Acres next weekend.

Check out the official restricted trailer down below. It looks tense with a fair shake of action as well.

After a series of plagues and wars leaves society in ruins, the Freemans are surviving — even thriving — on a farm in the middle of nowhere... so long as they repel the occasional raiding party. Former soldier Hailey (Danielle Deadwyler) and her partner Galen (Michael Greyeyes) fled the collapse along with their children, training them to fight (and, yes, kill). But now Hailey’s eldest Emanuel (Kataem O’Connor) is a young man, and when he meets a young woman (Milcania Diaz-Rojas) in the forest beyond the fence, his need for human contact could place the whole family in jeopardy.

The horror thriller stars Danielle Deadwyler, Kataem O’Connor, Michael Greyeyes, Milcania Diaz-Rojas, Leenah Robinson, Jaeda LeBlanc, Haile Amare, Elizabeth Saunders and Tyrone Benskin. It was co-written by Glenn Taylor and Lora Campbell.