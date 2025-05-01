WHAT LIES BENEATH 4K Review: Zemeckis' Hitchcock Homage Rules

In the year 2000, Robert Zemeckis unleashed What Lies Beneath, his moody Alfred Hitchcock homage. Previously, Zemeckis had directed big budget Hollywood fare such as Back to the Future, Romancing the Stone, Forrest Gump, Death Becomes Her, Contact, and Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

On May 6th, Shout Factory’s Scream Factory horror label releases the film in a 4K/Blu-ray combo pack with extras. The package comes in a slipcase and with a poster while supplies last.

Starring Harrison Ford and Michelle Pfeiffer and Norman and Claire Spencer, What Lies Beneath takes place at the couples’ tony lakeside Vermont home. They seem like they have it all; they’re well off, in love, and let’s be honest --- hot. He’s a fancy research scientist at the local college, which is likely Ivy League, and she was a virtuoso classical musician who’s given it all up for family.

As soon as their daughter ships off to college, troublesome things begin happening. The radio starts switching on by itself. There are ghostly images and whispers. The new next door neighbors fight viciously and make up; Claire goes to talk to the woman, but she’s hysterical, sobbing outside. A stormy night and a bloody sandal later, it seems the woman may have been killed by her husband.

Claire starts down the path of researching a recently missing college student (supermodel Amber Valetta), and soon she and a friend do a bit of cheesy Ouija board summoning. Claire also visits the mother of the missing student and on impulse, steals a braided lock of hair from the girl’s room. This hair seems to be the key for possession, as Claire starts acting strangely, with malice, and Norman’s in the crosshairs.

I hesitate to spoil a 25-year-old movie, but What Lies Beneath is a twisty, supernatural thriller with a good dose of melodrama. Think Hitchcock with a bit of Douglas Sirk. It’s a very well-made film, with fantastic, very stylish cinematography by longtime Zemeckis collaborator Don Burgess. Likewise, Alan Silvestri’s homage score recalls classic Bernard Hermann scores, particularly for Vertigo and Psycho.

What Lies Beneath is a very enjoyable, fun thriller, the kind that you want to watch on a dark, stormy night. Pfeiffer is firing on all cylinders and Ford plays against type, which is one of the reasons the film works so well.

Bonus Features for UHD/Blu-ray

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

NEW 4K Transfer From The Original 35mm Camera Negative Approved By Cinematograper Don Burgess

Presented In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible) Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & 2.0

Audio Commentary With Director Robert Zemeckis

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):

NEW “You Know: Uncovering What Lies Beneath” – A Feature-Length Retrospective Documentary Including Brand-New Interviews With Robert Zemeckis, Producers Steve Starkey and Jack Rapke, Writers Sarah Kernochan and Clark Gregg, Cast Member Amber Valletta, Director Of Photography Don Burgess, Production Designer Rick Carter, Costume Designer Susie DeSanto, Composer Alan Silvestri, Visual Effects Supervisor Robert Legato, Special Effects Supervisor Shane Mahan, and Puppeteer Jason Matthews

Theatrical Trailer

I’m happy to report that the 4K presentation is flawless in both picture and sound. The extras are good, too. There’s a new, feature-length documentary on the film that features the filmmakers, including Zemeckis, Silvestri, and many more. This is absolutely worth watching, as the insights into crafting the film is fascinating. I loved hearing from the talented, droll special effects artists as well. There’s also a legacy featurette, Zemeckis commentary, and trailer.

This release is highly recommended for fans of thrillers, Zemeckis, and Hitchcock. Get yours today at Shout Factory here and have a spooky good time.