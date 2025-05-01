VENOM (No, Not That One) Slithers onto 4K UHD from Blue Underground

When is a killer snake movie not a killer snake movie? When it's a kidnapping thriller turned home invasion thriller... with a killer snake thrown in for good measure. To be clear, none of that is a bad thing. 1981's Venom throws a lot at you, but that's part of its charm.

An international terrorist named Jacques (Klaus Kinski) decides to kidnap a millionaire's son, and he's got help from his girlfriend (Susan George) and an easily irritated chauffeur (Oliver Reed). It's a pretty good plan, but things go sideways almost immediately, and soon the three criminals are trapped in a house with cops outside and a highly venomous snake inside. They don't stand a chance.

Director Piers Haggard had his hands full here with both the busy plot and a pair of lead actors notorious for their bad behavior, but the big personalities actually serve the tension and thrills very well. From the standoff with the police to the realization that a mamba is slithering around nearby, it's the blisteringly mutual hatred these two characters -- and actors, apparently -- share that powers this thing through.

The film finds plenty of suspense and thrills as the trio vies for an escape, and the snake's appearances are real highlights. Just when you stop expecting it and focus on the criminal thrills... bam! The snake pops out of a liquor cabinet. The snake itself is plenty menacing, thanks to some smart direction and editing (as well this being an early 80s film, meaning it's not done with sketchy cg). Roger Ebert called the film's premise ridiculous, but I call it high-concept fun.

Most boutique labels are releasing 4K UHD titles these days, but Blue Underground has arguably been the most consistent when it comes to the quality of those new transfers and presentations. The only knock you can possibly make is that they're still just reissuing existing catalog titles onto UHD, but that's hardly a complaint with a label carrying such a strong roster of genre fare -- and one that's delivering such stunning results. The new 4K scan and restoration is gorgeous, looking even better than previous Blu-ray releases, offering up bold colors and detail alongside sharp blacks. Similarly, the new Dolby Atmos mix pops in all the right ways.

Both the UHD and Blu-ray feature the film and two audio commentaries. First up is one with director Piers Haggard that was recorded in the early 2000s. It's an informative listen as the director shares filming details alongside some entertaining anecdotes, most notably regarding the clashing of personalities between Klaus Kinski and Oliver Reed. The second track, a new one, features film critics/essayists Troy Howarth, Eugenio Ercolani, and Nathaniel Thompson, and it's another great listen as the trio offers plenty of details about the production and the talents involved.

The release includes a booklet/poster with an essay by Michael Gingold, and the Blu-ray also includes the following special features.

- *NEW* Fangs for the Memories [26:12] - Editor/second unit director Michael Bradsell recalls being hired for the film with Tobe Hooper in the director's chair, the early change in directors -- Hooper's dailies looked good, but he wasn't getting each day's shots completed thanks in large part to cast conflicts -- his editing style, and more.

- *NEW* A Slithery Story [21:00] - Makeup artist Nick Dudman talks about getting his start in the business, a week of shooting with Tobe Hooper before the director was replaced, the "joy" of working with Klaus Kinski, the kindness of Oliver Reed, and more.

- *NEW* Mamba Memories [23:29] - Author/critic Kim Newman explores the origin of the film, from the source novel through the vermin/animal horror subgenre of horror fiction at the time, and he also talks about the cast and filmmaker.

- *NEW* Pick Your Poison [15:26] - The Dark Side magazine's Allan Bryce views the film against the backdrop of British horror films of the time, and he shares his thoughts on Piers Haggard's filmography with an obvious focus on this film.

- Trailers, TV spots, and image gallery

