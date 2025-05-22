SWORD OF VENGEANCE: The Serbian MAD MAX Sells to Multiple Territories

Here is something to keep an eye out for, specifically if you are a fan of post apocalyptic action films like Mad Max or knock-offs like Steel Dawn.

Our friends at Jinga Films presented a Serbian post apocalyptic action film called Sword of Vengeance at March du Film last week and multiple territories have already been sold.

... set in a post-apocalyptic future, the film follows a young warrior who must take revenge on his enemies for the crimes they committed against his family.

What makes Sword of Vengeance different from other films of its ilk is where it is from. From the report at FNE a film like this is very atypical of the local film industry in Serbia. But it is still amassing interest from distributors around the World.

Plaion Pictures has acquired Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and the United Kingdom, Youplanet Pictures has picked up Spain, Media4Fun has Poland, Scene & Sound has Korea, and PFLUG Co will release the film in Japan.

We will keep you posted as more information comes out about Sword of Vengeance.