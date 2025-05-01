Screambox in May: GOTHIC, KILL BABY KILL, THE DEVIL'S RAIN
it is the first of the month and we always find out what our friends at Screambox have in store for their subscribers.
In May we will get films from genre icons like Ken Russell, Maro Bava and Larry Cohen. Also, keep an eye out for The Devil's Rain, which stars William Shatner, Ernest Borgnine, Tom Skerrit, John Travolta and Church of Satan founder Anton LaVey. That's a wacky lineup worth the price of admission alone.
SCREAMBOX has revealed the new films that are joining the horror streaming service in May.Oscar winner Ken Russell (Devils) tells the tale of the drug-fueled night that inspired Mary Shelley to write Frankenstein in Gothic. Gabriel Byrne (Hereditary), Julian Sands (Warlock), Natasha Richardson (The Parent Trap), and Timothy Spall (Harry Potter) star.From Italian horror maverick Mario Bava (Black Sunday) comes Kill, Baby… Kill. A small village is haunted by the ghost of a murderous young girl in the sumptuous Gothic chiller, which is said to have influenced Dario Argento's Suspiria.Heaven help those caught in The Devil's Rain. The '70s supernatural horror ensemble includes William Shatner (Star Trek), Ernest Borgnine (Escape from New York), Tom Skerritt (Alien), Church of Satan founder Anton LaVey, and John Travolta in his film debut.Other May highlights include: The Stuff director Larry Cohen's the genre-defying God Told Me To; acclaimed psychological nightmare Repulsion; supernatural horror To the Devil a Daughter with Christopher Lee; Bigfoot hidden gem Creature from Black Lake; ’60s sci-fi horror Queen of Blood with Dennis Hopper; and '90s-set screenlife creeper Deadware.The month's full schedule is as follows:May 2: Gothic, RepulsionMay 9: The Devil's Rain, Queen of Blood, Scream of the WolfMay 16: Creature from Black Lake, The Day of the TriffidsMay 23: Deadware, Kill, Baby... Kill!, Red Water, The Severed ArmMay 30: Cannibal Farm, God Told Me To, Hacked, To the Devil a DaughterStart screaming now with SCREAMBOX on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Prime Video, Roku, Fire TV, YouTube TV, Samsung, Comcast, Cox, and Screambox.com.Subscribe with the code SB38 before May 9 to get your first year for only $38!
