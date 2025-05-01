Screambox in May: GOTHIC, KILL BABY KILL, THE DEVIL'S RAIN

it is the first of the month and we always find out what our friends at Screambox have in store for their subscribers.

In May we will get films from genre icons like Ken Russell, Maro Bava and Larry Cohen. Also, keep an eye out for The Devil's Rain, which stars William Shatner, Ernest Borgnine, Tom Skerrit, John Travolta and Church of Satan founder Anton LaVey. That's a wacky lineup worth the price of admission alone.