RESURRECTION ROAD Official Trailer: Civil War Era Horror Flick Coming in June

An elite squad of six soldiers, led by ex-slave Barabbas, is sent on a suicide mission to infiltrate a heavily guarded Confederate fort hidden deep in the Arkansas wilderness. Their objective: destroy the fort’s long-range guns and shift the tide of the war. But as they venture further into enemy territory, the mission takes a chilling turn. The soldiers uncover a dark and sinister secret buried within the heart of the forest—one that will test their courage, loyalty, and will to survive like never before.

Saban Films is releasing Ashley Cahill's Civil War era horror flick, Resurrection Road, in theaters, on Digital and On Demand on June 6th. They released the official trailer today. Check it out down below.

Resurrection Road will feel very familiar to fans of the war horror genre. A small group of soldiers is sent behind enemy lines to do a thing that will stop the enemy from doing another thing. But then they find some thing, or things, that flip the tables and then the horror picks up. The key difference this time is that the group of soldiers are all black slaves.

That is all fine and good. Personally, we love the fact that they are not even hiding all the lightbulbs illuminating all the doors in that lodge scene midway through the trailer.

Resurrection Road stars Malcolm Goodwin, Furly Mac, Triana Browne, Okea Eme-Akwari, Randall J. Bacon, Jeff Daniel Phillips, and Michael Madsen.