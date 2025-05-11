Raven Banner Cannes Bound With DEATHGASM II: GOREMAGEDDON

There appears to be an extraordinary number of friends and acquaintances attending Marche du Film and Cannes this year, more than the usual gaggle of regulars we watch on our socials with green envy.

Part of that usual gaggle is our friends at Raven Banner Entertainmnet who want to remind everyone that they are bringing along Deathgasm II: Goremageddon, the sequal to director Jason Lei Howden's 2015 cult metal horror hit, Deathgasm.

On board as producers and also the worldwide sales representatives for the flick they will be offering a sneak peek of the film during March du Film. With the news comes word that Deathgasm II will hit the film festival circuit early this Fall.

So, that's what, Midnight Madness or Fantastic Fest then?

The sequel was shot here in Canada, so ... ... ...