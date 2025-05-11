Raven Banner Cannes Bound With DEATHGASM II: GOREMAGEDDON
There appears to be an extraordinary number of friends and acquaintances attending Marche du Film and Cannes this year, more than the usual gaggle of regulars we watch on our socials with green envy.
Part of that usual gaggle is our friends at Raven Banner Entertainmnet who want to remind everyone that they are bringing along Deathgasm II: Goremageddon, the sequal to director Jason Lei Howden's 2015 cult metal horror hit, Deathgasm.
On board as producers and also the worldwide sales representatives for the flick they will be offering a sneak peek of the film during March du Film. With the news comes word that Deathgasm II will hit the film festival circuit early this Fall.
So, that's what, Midnight Madness or Fantastic Fest then?
The sequel was shot here in Canada, so ... ... ...
Jason Lei Howden, writer/director behind 2015’s cult horror/comedy classic Deathgasm is putting the final touches on Deathgasm II: Goremageddon which is set to hit film festivals early this fall.The sequel is a New Zealand/Canada joint effort produced by Andrew T Hunt of Raven Banner Entertainment, Nick Garrett & Mark J. Cassidy of Fish.Ent, and Tony Hyrnchuk of Fahrenheit Films, with Executive Producers Michael Paszt, James Fler, Pasha Patriki of Hangar 18 Media, Joshua Viola and Klayton (Celldweller) of Bit Bot Media, Michael Vasicek, and director BJ McDonnell (FOO FIGHTERS' "Studio 666" and SLAYER's "Relentless" music video trilogy). Toronto-based genre film specialist Raven Banner is also on board to handle world sales and will offer buyers a sneak peek of the film at the Cannes Marche du Film. Howden, who also wrote and directed “Guns Akimbo” starring Daniel Radcliffe and Samara Weaving, wrote and directed the sequel which was filmed with assistance from Creative Sask last summer in Regina, Canada. The film features the return of the original cast – Milo Cawthorne, Kimberley Crossman, James Blake, Sam Berkley and Daniel Cresswell - plus a few cameos throughout.Deathgasm which debuted at SXSW 2015 and went onto win a slew of horror awards including the Palm D’Gore at Knoxville Horror Film Festival, tells the story of two high-school metalheads, Brodie (Cawthorne) and Zakk (Blake), who form a band called Deathgasm. One day, while delving into some dark magic to escape their mundane lives, the duo unwittingly summon an evil entity called The Blind One.In the sequel, Brodie finds himself unemployed, single and without ambition. But when he learns that 'NoizeQuest', a battle-of-the-bands competition is coming to his town, he decides to reform his band in order to find redemption and, most importantly, get his ex-girlfriend Medina back. Only problem, his drummer Giles is missing an arm, and the rest of his band is, well... dead. Thankfully Brodie still has the pages of The Black Hymn, so raising his bandmates from the beyond is as easy as playing a little tune...Matthew Kiichi Heafy best known as the frontman of the chart-topping metal band TRIVIUM, composed the film's score infusing his signature musical style into the movie, taking the franchise to new heights.“I’m so thrilled to be continuing the ‘Deathgasm’ universe and bring the evil-crushing power of metal to new and existing audiences,” said Howden. "Like we saw with Eddie Munson in ‘Stranger Things,’ not all heroes wear capes. Some wear Anthrax tees and denim vests.”Andrew T. Hunt, managing partner at Raven Banner, said: “We’re big fans of Jason here at Raven Banner. ‘Deathgasm’ still remains one of the most beloved titles, building up a cult following year after year.""The sequel promises to not only satisfy the cravings of die-hard fans of the original film, like myself, but it will also rip out the hearts of a whole new wave of viewers," said Exec Producer B.J. McDonnell. "You can also anticipate a soundtrack that will rock harder than ever, a hallmark of the Deathgasm franchise."
