DEATHGASM II: GOREMAGEDDON: Trailer And Poster Debut, World Premiere at Fantastic Fest This Sunday

Deathgasam II: Gormageddon will have its World Premiere at Fantastic Fest this Sunday. Today, the trailer and poster debuted. You will find both further down, below the full announcement.

Written and directed once again by the original movie's creator, Jason Lei Howden, the new movie follows up with the same cast of characters from ten years ago.

A few years after surviving the last demon apocalypse, Brodie is washed-up, broke, and stuck in small-town purgatory. But when he learns that NoizeQuest, a battle-of-the-bands competition, is coming to his town, he sees a shot at redemption - and maybe even a second chance with Medina. One problem: his drummer is missing an arm, and the rest of his band is, well... dead. Luckily, Brodie still has the pages of The Black Hymn, so raising his bandmates from the great beyond is just a riff away. But with every chord comes blood, guts, and the kind of apocalyptic chaos only Deathgasm can unleash.

After the World Premiere, Deathgasm II will travel to Sitges in Spain, Monster Fest in Australia, and then return home to New Zealand for Terror-Fi Fest. Canadian producer, our friends at Raven Banner, will release it here in Canada and in the U.S. Umbrella Entertainment has the rights for Australia and New Zealand. Raven Banner is completing rest-of-world sales.