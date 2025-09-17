DEATHGASM II: GOREMAGEDDON: Trailer And Poster Debut, World Premiere at Fantastic Fest This Sunday
Deathgasam II: Gormageddon will have its World Premiere at Fantastic Fest this Sunday. Today, the trailer and poster debuted. You will find both further down, below the full announcement.
Written and directed once again by the original movie's creator, Jason Lei Howden, the new movie follows up with the same cast of characters from ten years ago.
After the World Premiere, Deathgasm II will travel to Sitges in Spain, Monster Fest in Australia, and then return home to New Zealand for Terror-Fi Fest. Canadian producer, our friends at Raven Banner, will release it here in Canada and in the U.S. Umbrella Entertainment has the rights for Australia and New Zealand. Raven Banner is completing rest-of-world sales.
The trailer and poster have dropped for DEATHGASM II: GOREMAGGEDON, the long-awaited sequel to Jason Lei Howden’s 2015 cult horror-comedy phenomenon Deathgasm. The film will have its World Premiere in competition at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas on September 21, before heading to Spain in October for its European Premiere at Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival. The film will have its Australian premiere at Monster Fest on October 11 before Brodie and Medina return home to New Zealand with exclusive special screenings at Terror-Fi Fest for Halloween.Canadian producer and managing partner of Raven Banner, Andrew Thomas Hunt said, “Deathgasm became a global cult sensation, uniting comedy-horror fans with its mix of headbanging gore and juvenile humor. Now, Deathgasm II: Goremageddon cranks the amps to eleven. Premiering at Fantastic Fest and Sitges - ground zero for the world’s hungriest genre fans - are the only places worthy of unleashing it. This is a film built for chaos in a packed theatre: louder, bloodier, and more gleefully unhinged than ever before.”Building on the cult success of the original, director Jason Lei Howden (Deathgasm, Guns Akimbo) and his team were also able to successfully crowdfund the sequel, reflecting the film’s passionate global fanbase and demand for heavy-metal horror.Howden promises “Deathgasm II: Goremageddon is a face-melting splatterfest made for the misfits, the freaks, the outcasts, the headbangers, and the gorehounds. In a world divided, heavy metal and horror fans are an international family united by our passion for extreme entertainment. Deathgasm II is one big, brutal ‘HORNS UP’ to that family. We cranked out the most skull-shattering metal soundtrack in movie history, with tracks from Anvil, Sanguisugabogg, Skinless, Alien Weaponry, Frozen Soul, Havok, and motherflippin’ GWAR!”New Zealand producer Nick Garrett added, “Deathgasm II: Goremaggedon is for the fans, and not just because they helped pay for it. In these turbulent times it is important that audiences have access to pure, unapologetic, escapist entertainment. It’s a party movie, pure and simple, made to be watched with mates, mayhem, and at maximum volume. I cannot wait to see how fans of the original - and the new ones we’re about to drag into chaos - respond.”Reprising their iconic roles from the 2015 original are Milo Cawthorne as Brodie and Kimberley Crossman as Medina, alongside James Joshua Blake, Sam Berkley, and Daniel Cresswell. The sequel also introduces us to new characters played by Kieran Charnock, Harrison Keefe, and Maggie Nicole Robertson. Plus, metal musician Matthew Kiichi Heafy, of Grammy-nominated metal band Trivium, composed the film’s original score.A few years after surviving the last demon apocalypse, Brodie is washed-up, broke, and stuck in small-town purgatory. But when he learns that NoizeQuest, a battle-of-the-bands competition, is coming to his town, he sees a shot at redemption - and maybe even a second chance with Medina. One problem: his drummer is missing an arm, and the rest of his band is, well... dead. Luckily, Brodie still has the pages of The Black Hymn, so raising his bandmates from the great beyond is just a riff away. But with every chord comes blood, guts, and the kind of apocalyptic chaos only Deathgasm can unleash.A non-treaty New Zealand/Canada co-production between New Zealand’s Fish Entertainment and Canada’s Raven Banner Entertainment and Hangar 18 Media, Deathgasm II: Goremaggedon was produced with support from Creative Saskatchewan, the New Zealand Film Commission, Fahrenheit Films, Bitbot Media, and Metalheads Ltd.Deathgasm II: Goremaggedon will be released in USA and Canada by Raven Banner Releasing and in Australia and New Zealand by Umbrella Entertainment. Additional territories will be announced following the film’s festival premieres. ROW sales are being handled by Raven Banner.
