PREDATOR: KILLER OF KILLERS: New Poster And Trailer Out Now, Anthology Arrives on Disney+ on June 6th

Playing some catchup this morning, with a new poster and trailer for Dan Trachtenberg's animated anthology, Predator: Killer of Killers, coming to Disney+ on June 6th.

The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause. But while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent – the ultimate killer of killers.

There is no denying that the animation is cool as hell, while following a look that was made very popular by the Arcane series over on another streamer. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery after all. Still, animated violence is good violence no matter how it looks, as long as it looks cool as hell - which this does.

Very much so.

We have thrown our name in the hat to have an early look at the anthology before it releases. Fingers crossed we will have a review for you soon.