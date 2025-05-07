ANOTHER SIMPLE FAVOR Review: Bigger and Prettier Isn't Always Better and Funnier

I know what you're thinking. Another Simple Favor? In this economy?

It's a fair question, especially as we've yet to get a sequel to director Paul Feig's true masterpiece, 2015's Spy. The economy is a real factor here, of course, as the sequel is premiering directly on Amazon Prime despite A Simple Favor having been something of a modest theatrical hit back in 2018. Does a release straight to a streamer mean the follow-up is any less glamorous, twisty, or bitchy than the original? Nope, it's actually more so on all three counts -- but it's definitely far less engaging and entertaining too.

It's been five years since Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) was sent to prison for murder, but when she's released early on appeal she heads directly to the one person she blames for her arrest: her friend/nemesis/platonic love interest, Stephanie (Anna Kendrick). Now a successful enough true crime podcaster and author, Stephanie is coerced into being Emily's maid of honor at her impending wedding in Capri. It seems Emily's marrying into an Italian crime family, and when bodies start hitting the floor over the wedding weekend, Stephanie has to figure out if it's Sicilian business as usual -- or if Emily is up to her old tricks again.

As mentioned above, Another Simple Favor is a sequel that takes what worked in the first and then amps all of it up to a ridiculous degree. Yes, the original was already more than a little goofy, but Feig and writers Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis aim for some wholly unhinged heights this time around, and the results aren't nearly as pretty as the costumes and cinematography.

So let's start with those visuals, shall we? The small, stunningly beautiful island of Capri is a massive glow-up from the first's New England suburbs, and nearly every exterior features some combination of blue skies, clear water, and gorgeous landscapes. Costume designer Renee Ehrlich Kalfus creates more eye-catching delights, mostly for Lively to showcase, and they're all worthy of a Met Gala perp walk. Feig and cinematographer John Schwartzman ensure that the film looks good throughout, and that makes for an attractive and mildly entertaining 90-minute morsel.

Unfortunately, though, Another Simple Favor runs for a full two hours. What should feel tight and witty instead grows tiresome and repetitive as jokes are revisited and character points are belabored. What worked in the first film -- story, character, tone -- fumbles and stumbles in the sequel.

If you paid attention during the original movie, then you'll recall mention of Emily's birth name being Hope, and that she was a triplet. Faith is the one who Emily murders in the lake, and poor Charity died during childbirth. You have to wonder why they'd even mention a third child at that point, right? Why not just make them twins?

Anyway, Emily's mother (Elizabeth Perkins, stepping in for a very busy Jean Smart) and aunt (the always reliable Allison Janney) arrive for the wedding and stir up all manner of past troubles, as does Emily's ex-husband, Sean (Henry Golding) and young son. She's marrying into an equally dysfunctional family, as Dante (Michael Morrone) comes with his own baggage, including warring mafia factions, illicit love affairs, and an overbearing mother.

It's a cluttered field, and the script tries unsuccessfully to make everyone a suspect for something. There are mean, terrible things happening -- expected for a blackly comic romp -- but Feig and friends lose their grip on tone early and often. Stephanie is told about a character being sexually assaulted, something we see in flashback, and her only real response is a callous joke. Emily's son has a gun held to his head, and she seems entirely unfazed as jokes take priority. Grounded characters are gone, and we're left with caricature.

The issue is due as much to the script and direction as it is the two lead performances, as neither Kendrick nor Lively seem to be all that interested in putting the effort in here. It's a far cry from the first film, where both played their characters smartly and humorously, Kendrick mastering the awkwardly corny and Lively delivering an effortless cool, as here they just seem detached. The handful of laughs we do get instead come from supporting players like Janney and Andrew Rannells.

Another Simple Favor sets up a sequel, but while Stephanie and Emily's relationship is one built on mutual mistrust and obsession, it's difficult to see anyone caring about what comes next anywhere near as much as they do. Are they catty friends? Bitchy enemies? Centers of their own worlds despite both characters having sons they treat as afterthoughts? Sure, why not.

The film is now streaming on Prime Video.