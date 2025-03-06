SILENT ZONE Exclusive Clip: Trying to Catch a Flight During a Zombie Apocalypse

In a zombie-ravaged world, a resourceful teen and her protector fight for survival, facing relentless dangers and testing the limits of hope and loyalty.

We have an exclusive clip from Peter Deak's Hungarian, English-language zombie horror, Silent Zone, to share with you today.

The flick will be released on on Digital and On Demand on March 7th from Saban Films. And for some thoroughness we have also included another clip that was sent out yesterday, and the trailer as well. All three follow below.

Matt Devere, Luca Papp, Nikolett Barabas, Declan Hannigan with Alexis Latham.